Hundreds of families live in hotels and motels waiting for permanent housing in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says there are about 300 families or 1,039 people staying in hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences waiting for permanent housing because emergency shelters are over-capacity.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Jamieson Ferguson and her family were once one of them. The 26-year-old mother of three, expecting her fourth, stayed in a motel for just over two years.
"Let me tell you, that is not a place for children," she said.
Ferguson says she couldn’t find affordable housing and was placed in a hotel in 2021.
Finally, in Dec. 2023, she was placed in an apartment with the help of a case worker. But with a rent of $2,500 a month plus hydro, she worries even a subsidy won’t cover it.
"Ottawa is stressful and very unhopeful for housing. I know people are trying to hang onto hope, but there is little to none," she said.
In 2023, the city spent $13.5 million to provide housing at hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences to families experiencing homelessness in Ottawa.
Ottawa city councillor Ariel Troster says Ferguson’s story is not uncommon.
"Unfortunately, it is very common, we have families living in tiny motel rooms, for years at a time, that is not what they were designed for at all," said Troster, who is part of the city’s emergency task force to deal with the housing and emergency shelter crisis.
"Our family shelter system is currently at 330 per cent capacity, which means the city has been using hotels and motels, initially as a temporary measure, but families are staying, and they are staying much longer than expected because rents have gone so high."
Troster says the affordability crisis, lack of housing and the influx of newcomers to Canada is putting stress on the system.
"We as a city have been working very hard to increase the number of subsidies available to help folks find housing on the private market and we are also innovating with a higher subsidy for larger families," said Troster.
She says there still isn’t enough to deal with the growing problem.
"It is really difficult because there isn’t enough affordable private housing, there is almost none anymore, so it leaves a lot of families staying in a room where they have no walls or kitchen facilities."
As part of the city’s 2024 budget, $33.5 million in municipal funds were allocated to improve access to housing and provide support to keep people housed, including $15.7 million for the housing and homelessness investment plan and $8.8 million for housing benefits through Ontario Works.
This week, the city opened a new transitional housing facility on Corkstown Road for families who are waiting for permanent housing.
The four-storey, 170-unit building was transformed from a vacant retirement home into a facility to help families. Eighteen families are expected to be moving in this coming week.
The site of a former retirement home on 1 Corkstown Road which is expected to be converted into transitional housing. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)Troster says the city can’t solve the situation alone and needs support from other levels of government.
"The answer to our housing crisis is to massively build up non-profit affordable housing. Relying on the private market is not sustainable," she said.
"The roots of homelessness in Canada are because for thirty years, the federal government got out of the business of building public housing. We need to scale that up massively and we need support from other levels of government."
Ferguson, as she struggles to make ends meet, worries she will be back in the motel, which has been the only place her 3-year-old daughter has come to know.
"That is what she thinks is a home, when we moved in [to an apartment], she looked at me and said 'I want to go home' and we had to explain to her that a motel is not a home."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Two Canadian Armed Forces members face charges
Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Singh puts PM 'on notice' over pharmacare bill, says failure to deliver a 'deal breaker'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Pressed to go beyond criticizing Trudeau, Poilievre sides with Smith on transgender restrictions
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, confirming Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
Rate cut timing 'difficult to foresee' amid inflation pressures: Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
They played for their country in their 20s. By their 40s, they had early onset dementia after playing this physical sport
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
NB Power sells two Fredericton office buildings to pay down debt, reduce expenses
Two trademark buildings in Fredericton’s downtown have been sold to a Toronto-based company for $39 million.
-
N.S. premier apologizes for comments made on local state of emergency in Cape Breton
Nova Scotia’s premier is apologizing for comments he made earlier this week surrounding a local state of emergency in Cape Breton.
Toronto
-
Four stolen vehicles worth $200K sent to Dubai recovered: Halton police
Four stolen vehicles worth about $200,000 that were sent to Dubai have been recovered, Halton Regional Police say.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
-
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
Montreal
-
Bodies of father and son found in Laval apartment
Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Three city workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
-
Energie Cardio files for bankruptcy protection
Fitness company Energie Cardio has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, which brands itself as the largest network of franchised gyms in Quebec, issued a news release Wednesday notifying of the filing.
Northern Ontario
-
Here are the winners for this year's Ultimate Dream Home draw in Sudbury
Ticket sales for the annual Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Ultimate Dream Home draw closed last month and the winners were announced live at 2 p.m. Wednesday on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
-
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge rules in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
-
Sault police looking for tips on wanted man
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking the public for tips to help them find a man wanted on 10 different criminal charges, including assault with a weapon and extortion.
London
-
A new construction project will take over a critical west London commuter route. Here’s what you need to know
The City of London will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Gideon Drive this spring.
-
LPS lay child pornography charge against London man
A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.
-
Merchants cheer plans to repair, not rebuild important bridge
There is little doubt that Walkerton’s Durham Street Bridge needs some repairs.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg releases 2024 budget, with some price hikes to services
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
When and where in Manitoba the incoming Colorado Low is expected to hit
A Colorado Low that’s approaching southern Manitoba could bring a mixed bag of precipitation and a dip in temperatures in the coming days.
-
'A total cash grab': Winnipegger questions why vehicle was towed during parking ban despite lack of snow
A Winnipeg man is questioning why his vehicle was towed during the annual winter route parking ban despite there not being any snow to clear.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Warrant issued for driver involved in fatal 2023 crash near Acton
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Brampton man who was involved in a fatal 2023 crash near Acton.
-
Brantford police investigating report of a gunshot
Two Brantford schools were placed in hold and secure Wednesday after a resident on Tenth Avenue reported hearing a gunshot.
Calgary
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket line for more rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatchewan's largest school division walked off the job on Wednesday as a series of rotating one-day strikes continued.
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Sask. school division asks parents to step in for teachers during lunch-hour walk out
A Saskatchewan school division is trying to get parent volunteers to fill the gap that will be left when teachers refuse lunchtime supervision on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Murder charge laid in fatal stabbing earlier this week
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this week.
-
Shootings down 53% last month from January 2023
The Edmonton Police Service says shootings in January dropped 53 per cent from the previous year, and they're crediting the decrease to their guns and gang strategy.
-
Murder weapon traced to 'straw buyer,' police lay charges: EPS
A man is facing multiple firearm-trafficking charges after a gun he reported stolen was linked to a murder.
Vancouver
-
B.C. trucking company going to court over strike suspension, blames rogue driver
A B.C. trucking company currently suspended from operating is blaming a rogue contractor for an overpass strike, taking the Ministry of Transportation to court as it tries to overturn an “unreasonable” suspension.
-
Sorry Canada, nearly all exclusive bottles of Grand Marnier have already sold to B.C. buyers
Sellers of an exclusive and very pricey bottle of Grand Marnier are trying to get their hands on more for the Canadian market, because most have already been sold to British Columbians.
-
Rescued sea turtle recovering at Vancouver Aquarium after being found 'cold-stunned' on B.C. beach
Generally speaking, turtles like Moira are not supposed to be found in B.C.
Regina
-
Sask. school division asks parents to step in for teachers during lunch-hour walk out
A Saskatchewan school division is trying to get parent volunteers to fill the gap that will be left when teachers refuse lunchtime supervision on Thursday.
-
RCMP union pans Saskatchewan marshals plan, says money should go to Mounties
The head of the union representing Mounties says Saskatchewan's plan to start a new police service is not the answer to address rising crime.
-
70th annual Luther Invitational Tournament set to hit the court
The 70th annual Luther Invitational Tournament (LIT) is all set to hit the court in the coming days.