How the Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa
A massive Rogers outage is causing widespread network issues across Canada. Many people are unable to use the Internet, make phone calls or access cable television.
Here's how the outage is affecting services in Ottawa.
OC Transpo
Some OC Transpo telephone services and information systems are unavailable and service alerts will be delayed, OC Transpo tweeted Friday morning. My Para Transpo is available.
City services
The city of Ottawa is warning there may be delays and disruptions when accessing city phone or counter services. Staff are still assessing the full impact of the outage.
Police
Ottawa police advised users with problems connecting to 9-1-1 to try again if their call fails, or call from a landline or cell phone with another provider.
They also urged people not to call 9-1-1 to ask when Rogers services will be restored.
"This is not a 911 call and it is tying up our resources," they said.
Hospitals
The Ottawa Hospital says it's operating normally despite the widespread outage, but some patient services have been affected.
"Our team is working to contact affected patients as quickly as possible," the hospital tweeted. "We will continue to provide information as the situation evolves."\
Interac
Interac said in a statement the outage had affected its online services. Many Ottawa businesses who rely on debit transaction were unable to process them.
Other services
In a tweet Friday morning, Bell said their customers may be experiencing issues while trying to call or text Rogers customers.
"The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted," the company said.
CTV News is a division of Bell Media.
