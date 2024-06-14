OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • How AI might help you understand your dog

    dog
    The University of Michigan is using artificial intelligence to try to develop tools that could better understand a dog's bark.

    CTV science and technology specialist Dan Riskin tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal if this could open the door to having an AI-assisted conversation with your pet.

     

