OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Hot and humid weather in Ottawa on Monday after record rainfall this weekend

    People sit in the shade at Lansdowne Park on Sunday, July 7. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) People sit in the shade at Lansdowne Park on Sunday, July 7. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    It will be a sunny, hot and humid start to the new work week in Ottawa, after a wet weekend with record-breaking rainfall.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day with a high of 30 C. The humidex will make it feel like 38.

    Clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 20 C.

    Mainly cloudy on Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 35.

    Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

    The outlook for Thursday calls for cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

    Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.

    Record rainfall

    The summer of wet weather continued over the weekend, with 47.2 mm of rain on Saturday.

    The heavy rain broke the record for the greatest rainfall on July 6 in Ottawa. The previous record was 41.9 mm of rain, set back in 1947.

    Ottawa received 150 mm of rain in June, well-above the monthly normal of 97 mm.

    Hot July

    The hot temperatures are expected to continue through the month of July.

    Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    No music, dimmed lights help shoppers during sensory-friendly hours at retailers

    The subdued atmosphere is all part of a sensory-friendly experience Walmart Canada recently launched every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at its 403 stores in a bid to make shopping trips easier for people who have disabilities, who are sensitive to busied environments, or who are just looking for a quieter retail experience.

    Money problems can be an early sign of dementia

    Financial files in disarray. Late payments and last-warning service-cutoff notices. Multiple daily bank withdrawals. Out-of-character purchases. When a family member who has been fairly responsible with money all their lives becomes careless with their finances, it may be one sign of as-yet-undiagnosed dementia.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News