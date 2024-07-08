Hot and humid weather in Ottawa on Monday after record rainfall this weekend

It will be a sunny, hot and humid start to the new work week in Ottawa, after a wet weekend with record-breaking rainfall.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day with a high of 30 C. The humidex will make it feel like 38.

Clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 20 C.

Mainly cloudy on Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 35.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.

Record rainfall

The summer of wet weather continued over the weekend, with 47.2 mm of rain on Saturday.

The heavy rain broke the record for the greatest rainfall on July 6 in Ottawa. The previous record was 41.9 mm of rain, set back in 1947.

Ottawa received 150 mm of rain in June, well-above the monthly normal of 97 mm.

Hot July

The hot temperatures are expected to continue through the month of July.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.