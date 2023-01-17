Horse farm owner concerned about proposal to revive Perth, Ont. gun range
The owner of a horse farm near Perth, Ont. says she is concerned about a proposal to revive an old OPP firing range nearby.
The abandoned range north of Rideau Ferry was once used by the Ontario Provincial Police to certify officers. Martin Whyte, who purchased the property last year, has approached the township for a zoning amendment to get the range up and running again.
But many local residents say they do not want a firing range in their community.
Olympian Amy Millar, of Millar Brooke Farms, says the proposed gun range is located right beside her 650-acre property.
"For us it's just such an important issue that even if there is a small percent chance that it goes forward, it really affects our livelihood and our ability to do business and our ability to be there," she said.
The farm, established in 1975, prepares horses for high-level show jumping, with students arriving from across the world to train at the facility.
Right now Millar's goal is to go to the Pan American Games this summer and help qualify a Canadian team for the Paris Olympics in 2024.
"Unexpected loud noises startle these powerful creatures and they do unexpected things and injuries can and will follow," Millar said, noting one horse was injured the last time the OPP used the site.
"How do you want me to deal with 50 horses when we have no idea the hours of operations for this range?" she added. "I can go ahead and assume it's not going to be just weekends."
Whyte says the range will not be a free for all, and would be regulated to follow strict guidelines already in place.
"You're not going to be able to walk in off the street and unload your riffle and just shoot willy-nilly," he said.
He says he also studied the noise levels.
"The noise was below the safe levels as outlined by the ministry of the environment," he said. "Other studies have been done showing that the further away you get the noise decreases exponentially."
Drummond / North Elmsley Township Reeve Steve Fournier says he’s waiting on results of reports into the proposal, which he expects to see in February.
Millar, meanwhile, is also worried about the potential loss of property values for her farm and in the surrounding area, after a discussion with a realtor in southern Ontario trying to sell a horse farm near a commercial gun range.
"His comment to me was that farms, horse farms beside guns ranges, they don’t sell. And if they do, their value is reduced by about 50 per cent," Millar said.
"Residential properties, he suggested, the values would be reduced by around 30 per cent," she added. "We love our town, we do not wish to move, I love my farm, I don't want to leave it, it's my home."
Whyte said he has reached out to some residents who oppose the proposal, including Millar Brooke Farm, but no discussions have been had.
"They have basically said they have no interest in discussing this, and that's unfortunate because in our world today there should be able to be discussion on everything," Whyte said. "Perhaps I could do something that would make their lives easier if it is approved."
Millar says the whole situation has been stressful, and noted that if the commercial range were approved, the farm would likely cease operations.
"It compromises my ability to run my business which was established by my parents over 50 years ago," she said. "Am going to take a 50 per cent hit on that property? And then where am I going to go?"
