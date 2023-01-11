Gun range proposal in Perth, Ont. faces opposition from neighbours
Just north of Rideau Ferry, hidden far back on private property, an abandoned gun range may soon be ready again for target practice.
At least, that's the hope for Martin Whyte, who purchased the property in February 2022, and has approached the township for a zoning amendment to get the range up and running again.
"I'd like to keep using this site as a firing range. It's already built, all the infrastructure is here," he told CTV News Ottawa.
"There are not enough gun ranges in Canada and despite it being a polarizing issue, people want gun ranges."
Whyte says the site was once used by the Ontario Provincial Police around 30 times a year to certify their officers. He says an outdoor range at this location would be popular.
"There are waiting lists for several of the local ranges 500 people deep. Some ranges aren't even taking waiting lists anymore," he said.
"Ultimately, for me, I have a group of veterans I support and they want a place where they can come, privately, quietly, away from the public and be able to share a brotherhood of their history and have a place to shoot that's safe."
Martin Whyte says he wants to revive an abandoned gun range in Perth, Ont. to give sport shooters a new, safe place to practice, but he has met opposition from neighbouring residents. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
However, he has encountered opposition from local residents who say the range doesn’t fit within the community.
"Unfortunately, it seems that they are entrenched in their position and unwilling to negotiate or discuss even the possibilities that this could happen," Whyte said.
Residents say that noise is their number one concern. More than 500 people have signed a petition to try to halt the proposal.
"It's a very, very, loud sound. We can hear it here … across the lake, the folks who live over there can actually hear it," said nearby resident Nancy Chevrier.
"We experienced the OPP when they were here and we tolerated it because it was very rare that they were there, about 18 times, maybe 30 times a year and they always let us know when they were coming," she said.
"(The gunfire) was loud enough that you couldn't sit out on your deck and have a coffee in the morning, for example."
An abandoned gun range north of Rideau Ferry, Ont. used to be used by Ontario Provincial Police for officer certification. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Chevrier says she is not against gun rages, and agrees that there needs to be safe spaces to practice the sport.
"The fact of the matter is that it's going to be a business and it's going to be going for many, many, hours, many, many, days of the week and throughout the year as opposed to what we'd experienced occasionally with the OPP," Chevrier said.
Whyte says he does not intend to set up a a day-to-day firing range.
"24/7, 365? No. My intent of this was so that these retired veterans would have a place to come shoot, and myself as well," he said. "I'm an avid hunter and it's important for hunters to sight in their guns.
"Ideally, what I would like to be able to shoot would be rifles, which are typically known as long guns, and handguns. We're not allowed to have automatic weapons, contrary to some of the stories that are out there."
Whyte says the range will not be a free-for-all, and would be regulated to follow strict guidelines already in place.
"You're not going to be able to walk in off the street and unload your riffle and just shoot willy-nilly," he said.
"We will have strict guidelines. It will be a membership only, you will have to be vetted, you will have to have your proper licenses as set out by the government. We will be regulated by the chief firearms officer and if we don't follow the regulations, we lose our license. Pretty simple."
Whyte has conducted a noise study from the range, where the nearest home is approximately 840 metres away.
"The noise was below the safe levels as outlined by the Ministry of the Environment," he said. "Other studies have been done showing that the further away you get the noise decreases exponentially."
Drummond/North Elmsley Township deferred a decision on the proposal at a December meeting.
Reeve Steve Fournier said approval for the range would hinge on three soon to be released reports, including a noise study verifying Whyte's results.
"We're probably looking at February when we get this report presented to us and then we can give it to the public and the applicant and go from there," Fournier said.
"There's either a yes answer or a no answer and we have to make sure we have everything available to make that decision," he added.
Drummond/North Elmsley Township Reeve Steve Fournier. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Fournier, in his ninth year with council, said no other proposal has garnered this much feedback from the community.
"It's hit a nerve, but we just have to go through the motions to make sure we make the right decision based on the information," Fournier said, adding he expects an appeal after whatever decision is made.
"If we say yes, the community is going to appeal. If we say no, the applicant is going to appeal. So we, as a township, have to get all of our ducks in a row, make sure all of the reports are there, because if it goes further to a committee of adjustments or something, we need documentation," he said.
Chevrier noted that the township's emblem calls for ‘peace, plenty, and progress,’ which is something they should abide by.
"We want to keep the peace. A gun range will only bring plenty of noise and it will impede progress," she said.
"We're very open to talking with people, but at the same time our position is pretty straightforward and it's pretty solid: we don't want a gun range in this particular community because it will disturb our way of life," Chevrier added.
Whyte said he has reached out to some residents who oppose the proposal, including an equestrian farm on a neighbouring property, but no discussions have been had.
"They have basically said they have no interest in discussing this, and that's unfortunate because in our world today there should be able to be discussion on everything," Whyte said.
"Perhaps I could do something that would make their lives easier if it is approved," he added.
"I think it's prudent that council take their time, dot their i's and cross their t's, but at the end of the day if it meets the guidelines it should be approved, and I think we've proven that it does meet the guidelines."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
opinion | Richard Berthelsen: There may be no coming back from Prince Harry's 'Spare' without an apology
For the Royal Family, actions invariably speak louder than words. The last thing the King wishes is to become involved in a soap opera that is playing out as if it were a reality TV show, writes CTV's royal commentator Richard Berthelsen in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
At rehabbed Golden Globes, Yeoh, Spielberg and 'White Lotus' win
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and numerous trophies for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Abbott Elementary.'
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2023
A report from U.K.-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners reveals that for the fifth year running, Japan has the world’s most powerful passport, with placing Canada near the top of the list..
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Canadian doctors perform world-first delivery of treatment for inoperable brain tumour in kid using ultrasound
Canadian physicians have successfully used MRI-guided ultrasound to deliver chemotherapy to an inoperable brain tumour in a child – a world-first for this type of technology.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia ER death prompts debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'Blood, money and drugs': Second murder trial begins for former Halifax medical student
A jury started hearing evidence Tuesday in a murder trial involving a former medical student accused of fatally shooting a fellow Dalhousie University student and disposing of his body after a drug deal turned violent in downtown Halifax.
Toronto
-
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
-
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
-
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Montreal
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
Quebec told Longueuil police to disregard court order on racial profiling, says anti-racism group
An anti-racism group says it has copies of email exchanges to support its claims that Quebec told the City of Longueuil to disregard a court order on racial profiling.
-
CF Montreal fires coach over remarks on assassination attempt of former Quebec premier
CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad. Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes for comments after the attempted killing of former Quebec premier Pauline Marois.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake mayor guilty of conflict of interest should be removed from office: Superior Court
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found the mayor of Elliot Lake guilty of a conflict of interest and says he should be removed from office and banned for two years.
-
Endangered lake sturgeon thrives in Moose Cree First Nation
Lake sturgeon, a fish that goes back to the era of dinosaurs, has recently been labelled an endangered species. The pre-historic fish is flagged as endangered, due to pollution and environmental destruction caused by industrial activity.
-
Governments announce millions in funding for Huron Central Railway
Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra was in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday to announce funding for improvements to the Huron Central Railway.
London
-
London Knights quiet on trade front but sound off on hockey insider
Rumours were circling on social media prior to the OHL trade deadline, but one, in particular, irked the London Knights.
-
Citizens on advisory committees: Can we finally meet in-person?
Almost three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, an important voice for Londoners is asking that they be permitted to once again meet inside city hall.
-
TVDSB looks to redraw zones to ease overcrowding in high schools
The initial Attendance Area Review Report will be presented at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) planning meeting Tuesday night — the first step in a long process to better balance attendance in the city’s public high schools.
Winnipeg
-
Man's death at rural railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeks
A North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.
-
Manitoba man allegedly ingested drugs to smuggle into prison: RCMP
Mounties say a Manitoba man is in custody after he allegedly ingested a balloon filled with methamphetamine with the purpose of smuggling the drugs into a prison.
Kitchener
-
'The nightmare will never be over': Driver sentenced, family reacts in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
-
'Just glad I got to keep my finger': Kitchener jeweller helps woman after wedding ring injury
A Kitchener jeweller came to the rescue after a woman said she she fell and her wedding rings dug into her finger, cutting off circulation.
Calgary
-
Weak snowpack causing increased risk of avalanches in Alberta, B.C.
Forecasters expect avalanche danger to be a persistent problem in Alberta and British Columbia this winter and are urging outdoor enthusiasts to beware the backcountry.
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Northwest Calgary man returns home to find it on fire
A man encountered a dangerous situation when he arrived at his home in the neighbourhood of North Mount Pleasant on Tuesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon crews to begin residential snow removal
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issues
Mounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
Edmonton
-
Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
1 person found dead in Devon, Alta., house fire
Several people cried and hugged each other at the scene of a fatal house fire west of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
-
1st-degree murder charge laid in south Edmonton shooting death
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the October shooting death of Sam McConnell.
Vancouver
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Family members found dead in Surrey, B.C., home were 'happy with their life,' neighbour says
The three family members found dead inside their Surrey, B.C., home this week ran a tutoring business together, according to their stunned neighbours.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby took office with a 100-day plan. Here's how it's been going.
Before he was sworn in as B.C.'s premier, David Eby laid out an ambitious 100-day plan focusing on healthcare, housing, inflation, climate change and public safety. Roughly 50 days into his tenure, it's clear measuring success will be complex.
Regina
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capital
Some Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.
-
Sask. home sales and prices predicted to decline in 2023, bounce back in 2024: TD report
Saskatchewan home sales and prices are forecast to dip in 2023, but rebound in 2024, according to a recent market outlook from TD Economics.