‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued

An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as "traumatizing" conditions. (Facebook/Riverview Rescues) An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as "traumatizing" conditions. (Facebook/Riverview Rescues)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina