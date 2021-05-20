OTTAWA -- Some homes have been evacuated after a natural gas leak in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhood.

Ottawa fire dispatch received a call at 2:30 p.m. reporting a gas leak at the intersection of Uplands Drive and Paul Anka Drive.

Ottawa fire says firefighters discovered a large diameter gas line was leaking underground, causing the roadway to "heave up in the air and blowing dust into the air."

A small number of residences downwind of the leak were evacuated as a precaution, while other residents in the neighbourhood were told to close their doors.

The Ottawa Fire Hazmat Team is working with Enbridge Gas to ensure the leak is safely contained.

In a statement early Thursday evening on Twitter, Ottawa fire said it would take "several hours" to fully contain the leak.

Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage in the area of Paul Anka, Uplands and North Bowesville Road due to the gas leak.

"Due to the gas leak, some customers may be out of power until we can safely access the site," the utility said on Twitter.