Home winter-proofing programs available to income eligible homeowners
As temperatures drop, many homeowners are having yearly maintenance done and preparing their homes for a cold winter season ahead.
While there are many tasks around the house that owners can do before calling in a service professional, Enbridge Gas and Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) say thousands are missing out on free home winterizing.
Available as a packaged bundle, Enbridge and the IESO are offering free home winter-proofing and energy saving programs to low income households.
"The winter-proofing program provides free attic, wall, basement insulation, draught proofing and smart thermostats," said Corrie Morton, a program innovation supervisor with Enbridge Gas.
"The Save On Energy program provides appliances such as Energy Star refrigerators, freezers, windows and lighting."
The IESO says program users can save an average of 20 to 30 per cent on their energy bills.
"In the Ottawa area, we know that there's an upwards of 95,000 households that could be eligible for this program and are in need," said Carrie Alloussis, a senior manager at the IESO.
"And only about 3.5 per cent have actually participated."
Across Ontario, Morton adds that there are approximately 480,000 people who can qualify for the Enbridge Home Winterproofing program and about 1.7 million for the Save On Energy program.
For other households heading into the winter season, heating and cooling specialist Cody Smith says there are a number of simple tasks that can be done to prepare.
"People can change the batteries in their thermostat, change the filter in their furnace and then with their HRV they can clean the filter themselves," said Smith, who owns Valley Home Services.
Smith adds that clearing out lint from vents on the outside of the home and ensuring snow doesn't block openings is a good rules of thumb to follow during winter.
While those tasks may make for a busy Sunday during the holiday season, Smith says not doing them could end up costing homeowners more.
"Do it, because you're going to spend more money, it's going to cause problems and you could end up into a new furnace down the road."
