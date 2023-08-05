Holiday weekend crowds a boost for Ottawa's tourism sector

It's the height of the summer in Ottawa, with only one month to go until the back-to-school season.

The nation's capital is buzzing with tourists for the Colonel By Day long weekend.

One of the events that was busy on Saturday was the Ottawa International Busker Fest, with performers from across North America putting on a show on Sparks Street.

"This is the biggest one in the last three or four years," Brian Wilson, producer of the Ottawa International Busker Festival, said. "COVID shut us down for a few years, but I think we probably see about 10,000 people on site right now."

The event brought in tourists from around the world.

"There is nothing better than being able to do a show and getting immediate feedback from someone who is six feet away from you," busker Daniel Craig said. "It’s really gratifying and really fun and always keeps it fresh and new."

The annual event brought in more than 20 performers for the 30th anniversary of the festival.

"We do a big circus show with just two people," said Kimberly Craig, a busker at the event. "We do acrobatics, a little bit of contortions and so we try to do the whole show with just the two of us. It’s an amazing place to bring your friends, bring your family and it’s just a great evening out, with just a huge diversity of acts on the street from all over the world."

The festival is one of several events going on in the city, as thousands of tourists flock to the area for the long weekend.

"All of our restaurants and their patios are open as well with the hotels also full," said Kevin McHale, executive director of the Sparks Street BIA.

At the Lieutenants Pump in Centretown, there are tourists coming in from all over.

"This year a lot of people from the United States I’ve been noticing, also from Europe, and a lot of people coming over from Quebec," said Hannah Baldson, who works at the restaurant.

Saturday night is night two of the Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy at the Canadian Museum of History.

Italy is performing, with the theme 'Evolution in Motion.'

You can see the fireworks over the Ottawa River.