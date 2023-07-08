Hockey and broomball connecting generations together

The second annual Every Child Matters Hockey and Broomball tournament is taking over rinks across the region this weekend.

Focused in Gatineau, the tournament is a place for communities from some of Canada’s most remote locations to come together, connect and compete. Almost 200 hockey and broomball teams of all ages are taking part and, for many attending, coming south is a rare opportunity.

Organizers hope the tournament sparks conversations about Canada’s past. Many here directly affected by the legacy of the residential school system that forcibly took children form their homes, breaking up families and causing generations of trauma.

Darlene Macleod, whose kids play both hockey and broomball, brought her children to the tournament so they could play and connect with other Indigenous peoples.

“We come together as a big family you know, Algonquin, Métis, Cree, and everybody,” Macleod said. “It really teaches in every way, the adults learn from the children and the children from the adults.”

The Every Child Matters Hockey and Broomball Tournament is not only a chance to compete but also a chance to bond. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Casey Ratt, the Chief of the Algonquins of Barriere Lake, says hockey and sports are integral to their communities.

“We don’t have a lot in our community but we do have sports and we try to make our kids excel at it,” Ratt said. ”My father and his friends played hockey; it was a way for them to escape the realities of residential schools.”

The tournament wraps up Sunday when thousands of dollars in prizes will be awarded to the championship teams.