It costs you more to fill up the gas tank today.

Gas prices jumped 2 cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight. Gas was selling at several stations at 137.9 cents a litre.

The price of gas has jumped 9 cents a litre in two weeks. On April 10, gas was selling at $1.29 a litre.

Part of the increase was linked to stations switching to a summer gasoline blend, which is more expensive.

Gas price analyst Dan McTeague predicts gas will climb above $1.40 a litre in Ottawa this summer.