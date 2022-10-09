Highway 416 northbound reopens after serious crash

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 416, just outside Ottawa.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes near Rideau River Road in Kemptville. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash.

Police said the driver suffered serious injuries but shared no other information.

Northbound lanes of Highway 416 were closed at Rideau River Road for several hours. Traffic began moving again just after 6 p.m.

#GrenvilleOPP on scene with @LGParamedics and @NG_FireService for a serious single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.#Hwy416 NB closed at Rideau River Rd, @North_Grenville.

Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) on route. Will be closed for several hours. #ottnews ^dh pic.twitter.com/LVmZNM2rTT — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) October 9, 2022