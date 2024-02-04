Here's why the Ottawa City Hall flags are half-mast on Sunday

The flags in front of Ottawa City Hall will be lowered to half-mast on Sunday, Feb. 4 in honour of local politician, businessman and philanthropist Brian McGarry.

The former head of the Hulse, Playfair & McGarry funeral company, died on Jan. 27

Born in Wakefield, Que. in 1943, McGarry began his career in the funeral services industry under Charles Hulse and Keith Playfair in 1962 and went on to lead the business, which would eventually bear his name.

From 1985 to 1994, he sat on the Ottawa Board of Education, before being elected to the Ottawa-Carleton Regional Council in 1994, representing Capital Ward. He ran unsuccessfully for the federal Conservative Party in the riding of Ottawa Centre in 2008.

McGarry was one of the financiers who helped bring the Ottawa Senators back to the capital in the early 1990s.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe also commented on his passing on social media on Monday.

"I was saddened to hear of the passing of Brian McGarry. In addition to his long career in business, Brian cared very deeply about our city," Sutcliffe wrote.

"My sincere condolences to his family and friends."

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Brian McGarry. In addition to his long career in business, Brian cared very deeply about our city and served as a school board trustee, regional councillor, and member of Kiwanis. He also supported a number of important philanthropic… — Mark Sutcliffe (@_MarkSutcliffe) January 29, 2024

McGarry was also known for his philanthropy, raising funds for numerous charities and was active with the Kiwanis Club of Ottawa, a local branch of the global volunteer organization that supports the well-being of children.

The flags will be lowered on Marion Dewar Plaza on Sunday from sunrise to sunset, the same day as his funeral.