Here's who's playing Ottawa Bluesfest in 2023

A host of big names are set to take the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest this July.

Organizers are calling the 2023 lineup, released Wednesday, one of the festival's best ever.

Foo Fighters, one of the biggest rock bands in the world, will take the stage at LeBreton Flats. Folk rockers Mumford & Sons will also play the main stage, as will rapper Pitbull.

Weezer, Death Cab for Cutie, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Charlotte Cardin are also among the featured acts on the mainstage.

Shania Twain will headline the festival's opening night on July 6. Her performance was announced in October and tickets for that day have been on sale since then.

The Smile, a group featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, will headline the festival's final night on Sunday, July 16.

The festival has one less day than usual this year. It runs from Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9 and from Wednesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 16. That makes for a two-day break during the festival, rather than the usual one-day break in prior years.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. here.

Here's the full lineup for RBC Bluesfest 2023:

Thursday, July 6: Shania Twain, Orville Peck, bbno$, Dax, Son Little, John Németh, Brea Lawrenson, J.C; Melissa Lamm, Mikhail Laxton, Mimi O'Bonsawin.

Friday, July 7: Weezer, Thundercat, Billy Talent, PUP, Tank & The Bangas, Jupiter & Okwess, Southern Avenue, Digging Roots, Emily Jean Flack, Melo Griffith, The Jesse Greene Band.

Saturday, July 8: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, BADBADNOTGOOD, Blackie and The Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois and Suzie Vinnick, Raul Midón, Sugaray Rayford, The Texas Horns, Aspects, Nesrallah Artuso Project, Steven Taetz.

Sunday, July 9: Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Alan Doyle, Bran Van 3000, Moonlight Benjamin, Jack Barksdale, Youngtree & The Blooms, Guy Belanger, East Coast Experience, Emmanuelle Querry.

Wednesday, July 12: Foo Fighters, AJR, White Reaper, MONOWHALES, Black Joe Lewis, Lime Cordiale, My Son The Hurricane, River City Junction.

Thursday, July 13: Mumford & Sons, The War On Drugs, Declan McKenna, Sudan Archives, Cam Kahin, Lloyd Spiegel, Loviet, Amos The Transparent, Angelina Hunter Trio, Ash Ravens, Avery Raquel.

Friday, July 14: Charlotte Cardin, FLETCHER, Fleet Foxes, Allison Russell, Rich Aucoin, Sauce Boss, Sussex, Amanda Jordan, Pony Girl.

Saturday, July 15: Pitbull, Ludacris, Julia Jacklin, HOROJO Trio, TJ Wheeler, Abby Stewart, Drew Nelson, GRAE, Joe McDonald.

Sunday, July 16:The Smile, Koffee, Miss Emily, Eazy Finesse, Megan Jerome, Steph La Rochelle