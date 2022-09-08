Here’s where Ottawa residents can sign books of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II

Ottawa residents will soon have a chance to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at city hall.

The books are part of a series of procedures the city is undertaking following the Queen’s death at age 96. The two books of condolences will be available at Jean Pigott Place at Ottawa City Hall starting on Friday, a city memo said.

Mayor Jim Watson, councillors, senior city staff and local MPs and MPPs will be given the first chance to sign the books before they are made available to the public.

The mayor is scheduled to sign one of the books at 9 a.m. Friday. The public will have access starting at 9:30 a.m. The books of condolences will be accessible until sunset on the day of the Queen’s funeral, expected to happen in 10 days.

The city’s archives department has produced a gallery of photos of Queen Elizabeth II, which will also be set up at city hall.

Flags at all city of Ottawa sites will be flown at half-mast until sunset on the day of the funeral. That’s in line with all federal and provincial buildings, where flags are also being flown at half-mast.

That includes the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill and Rideau Hall, the Governor General’s residence.

Black ribbon lapel puns have been distributed to council members and senior city staff for them to wear during the period of mourning and on the day of the funeral.

Parade, service in Ottawa to mark funeral

On the day of the Queen’s funeral, there will be a gun salute with 96 rounds fired, one for each year of the Queen’s life.

There will also be a parade from the Cartier Drill Hall, near the Rideau Canal, to Christ Church Cathedral on Sparks Street for an interfaith memorial service. The parade will include members of the Canadian Armed forces, the RCMP and the Queen’s regiment.

The service will be by invitation only.

There will also be a flypast of CF-18s over Parliament Hill and the cathedral.