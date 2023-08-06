Here's what you need to know about week four of the O-Train shutdown and R1 service

An R1 bus in Ottawa, which is used to replace service on the O-Train Line 1. (CTV News Ottawa) An R1 bus in Ottawa, which is used to replace service on the O-Train Line 1. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina