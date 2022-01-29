Convoys will roll into Ottawa from the east, west and south today, joining truckers and supporters in protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

The freedom convoy is scheduled to arrive on Parliament Hill at 12 p.m., completing a cross-country journey to Ottawa to oppose vaccine mandates 22 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Convoys are scheduled to depart from Arnprior, Ont. Cornwall, Kingston and Vankleek Hill today, travelling along highways into Ottawa for the protest.

They will be greeted by hundreds of convoy participants that arrived in Ottawa Friday afternoon; filling streets with the constant sound of truck horns and cheers preparing for the weekend demonstration.

"The demonstrations this weekend will be unique, fluid, risky and significant," said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly, adding officers are on guard for possible "lone wolf" protesters not directly affiliated with the main group.

Ottawa police asked residents to stay out of the downtown core and avoid non-essential travel due to the demonstration and related traffic gridlock. There will be several road closures and lane reductions through the downtown core all weekend.

"We will do everything possible to maintain emergency routes in the core, but we ask everyone not to visit or travel in the downtown core if you do not need to," said Chief Sloly.

Ottawa police don't know how many trucks and demonstrators will be in downtown Ottawa and on Parliament Hill.

"We do not have an established end date for the demonstrations – they could go through the weekend into next week," said Sloly.

Officers from Toronto Police, York Regional Police, Durham Police, London Police and the OPP are in Ottawa to assist Ottawa police and the RCMP.

Road closures in Ottawa

The Alexandra Bridge is closed to all vehicle traffic this weekend, and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will have lane reductions.

The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police have said the protest will occupy several streets in the downtown area. Expect lane reductions on the following roads:

Wellington Street

Queen Street

Metcalfe Street

O’Connor Street

Lyon Street

Kent Street

Sir John A Macdonald Parkway

Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Laurier Avenue and Elgin Street around Confederation Park

Police said on Friday that trucks will be directed to the following exits along the Queensway: Pinecrest, Kent and the Sir George Etienne Parkway.

Freedom Convoy routes on Saturday

Here is the schedule for the 'freedom convoy' moving into Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday, according to the Canada Unity website.

Arnprior to Ottawa

Trucks travelling along the western route of the freedom convoy are scheduled to depart the Antrim Truck Stop in Arnprior at 11 a.m.

The convoy will travel along Hwy. 417 to Parliament Hill, arriving at 12 p.m.

Vankleek Hill to Ottawa

Trucks travelling on the eastern route, including vehicles from Quebec and Atlantic Canada, will depart 21160 Service Road in Vankleek Hill at 10:30 a.m.

The Canada Unity website says the convoy will travel along Hwy. 417 into Ottawa.

Cornwall to Ottawa

A convoy of trucks is scheduled to depart the Petro-Pass Truck Stop on Boundary Road in Cornwall at 10 a.m.

According to the Canada Unity website, the convoy will travel along Hwy. 138 to Hwy. 417, before travelling into Ottawa at 12 p.m.

Kingston to Ottawa

A convoy is scheduled to depart 1525 Centennial Drive in Kingston at 8:30 a.m. to travel to Ottawa.

The convoy will travel along Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 416, stopping at Angelo's Truck Stop in Spencerville at 10 a.m. The convoy will depart Spencerville at 11 a.m., travelling along Hwy. 416 to Hwy. 417.

Events in Ottawa

Canada Unity and the Freedom Convoy 2022 Facebook page have released few details about the plans for the rally in Ottawa on Saturday and Sunday.

Reports say there will be a rally at 3 p.m. Saturday in Confederation Park on Elgin Street.

There is also a march planned from Nicholas Street to Parliament Hill on Sunday.

What is the Freedom Convoy?

The freedom convoy is calling for the end of vaccine mandates in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On January 15th, a small team of Alberta truckers, their family members and friends, came to the decision that the Government of Canada has crossed a line with implementing Covid-19 vaccine passports and vaccine mandates," said a statement Wednesday on the Freedom Convoy 2022 Facebook page.

"As of today, we now have the support of millions of Canadians from across the country."

The list of demands includes the federal and provincial governments terminating the vaccine passports and all other "obligatory vaccine contact tracing programs", and terminate COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The protest was initially sparked by outrage over a vaccine mandate imposed this month on cross-border truckers, but has since garnered support from anti-vaccine mandate groups.

In a statement on Friday, the Freedom Convoy organizers urged participants to "treat all police officers with respect" and "do not make any type of threat."

"If we keep calm and show love and support for one another, many things will happen. We will eventually cause the government to reverse its policy on Covid passports and vaccine mandates as the UK has recently done," said the Facebook post.