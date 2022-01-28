Advertisement
Here's what's closed because of the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa
The city of Ottawa outlines the area of downtown Ottawa that could see significant traffic impacts due to the freedom convoy. (Image courtesy: City of Ottawa)
Here’s a look at closures and traffic disruptions this weekend due to the Freedom Convoy protest in downtown Ottawa.
ROAD CLOSURES
The National Capital Commission says Queen Elizaabeth Driveway will be closed between Laurier Avenue and Pretoria Bridge on Saturday and Sunday.
Intermittent closures are expected on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Aviation Parkway and Sir George-Etienne-Cartier Parkway this weekend.
Motorists will find lane reductions in downtown Ottawa, including:
- Wellington Street reduced to one lane from Elgin Street to Lyon Street
- Laurier Avenue from Elgin Street to Nicholas Street
- Elgin Street from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
Ottawa Police said on Friday that trucks will be directed to the following exits along the Queensway: Pinecrest, Kent and the Sir George Etienne Parkway.
In a media release Friday afternoon, the city said the convoy will occupy several streets in the downtown area around Parliament Hill.
You could see traffic impacts on:
- Wellington Street
- Queen Street
- Metcalfe Street
- O’Connor Street
- Lyon Street
- Kent Street
- Sir John A Macdonald Parkway
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway
- Laurier Avenue and Elgin Street around Confederation Park
OC TRANSPO
The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo and Para Transpo service may experience delays on Friday and Saturday.
For information, visit octranspo.com.
VACCINATION CLINICS
Ottawa Public Health has closed vaccination clinics in Sandy Hill and Lowertown this weekend due to traffic disruptions.
- University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex vaccination clinic will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Lowertown Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub at Jules Morin Fieldhouse on Clarence Street East will be closed this weekend
The CISSS de l'Outaouais has closed the vaccination clinic at the Palais de Congres on Maisonneuve Blvd. on Saturday and Sunday due to the protest. People who had an appointment will be contacted to schedule another appointment.
OTTAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Ottawa Public Library says the following branches will be closed on Saturday and Sunday
- Ottawa Public Library Main Branch on Metcalfe Street
- Ottawa Public Library Rideau Branch on Rideau Street
The following branches near downtown Ottawa will remain open