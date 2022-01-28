Here’s a look at closures and traffic disruptions this weekend due to the Freedom Convoy protest in downtown Ottawa.

ROAD CLOSURES

The National Capital Commission says Queen Elizaabeth Driveway will be closed between Laurier Avenue and Pretoria Bridge on Saturday and Sunday.

Intermittent closures are expected on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Aviation Parkway and Sir George-Etienne-Cartier Parkway this weekend.

Motorists will find lane reductions in downtown Ottawa, including:

Wellington Street reduced to one lane from Elgin Street to Lyon Street

Laurier Avenue from Elgin Street to Nicholas Street

Elgin Street from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

Ottawa Police said on Friday that trucks will be directed to the following exits along the Queensway: Pinecrest, Kent and the Sir George Etienne Parkway.

In a media release Friday afternoon, the city said the convoy will occupy several streets in the downtown area around Parliament Hill.

You could see traffic impacts on:

Wellington Street

Queen Street

Metcalfe Street

O’Connor Street

Lyon Street

Kent Street

Sir John A Macdonald Parkway

Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Laurier Avenue and Elgin Street around Confederation Park

OC TRANSPO

The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo and Para Transpo service may experience delays on Friday and Saturday.

For information, visit octranspo.com.

VACCINATION CLINICS

Ottawa Public Health has closed vaccination clinics in Sandy Hill and Lowertown this weekend due to traffic disruptions.

University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex vaccination clinic will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Lowertown Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub at Jules Morin Fieldhouse on Clarence Street East will be closed this weekend

The CISSS de l'Outaouais has closed the vaccination clinic at the Palais de Congres on Maisonneuve Blvd. on Saturday and Sunday due to the protest. People who had an appointment will be contacted to schedule another appointment.

OTTAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Ottawa Public Library says the following branches will be closed on Saturday and Sunday

Ottawa Public Library Main Branch on Metcalfe Street

Ottawa Public Library Rideau Branch on Rideau Street

The following branches near downtown Ottawa will remain open