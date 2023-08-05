Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder' event in Ottawa today

Motorists are being told to expect brief delays on Hwy. 417 and in downtown Ottawa today as the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event rolls into the capital.

The motorcycle rally is billed on the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' Facebook page as a "salute to those who went before us," and is scheduled to travel from Arnprior to the National War Memorial starting at 11 a.m.

The city of Ottawa says traffic impacts and rolling road closures are expected in some areas of Ottawa due to the rally.

"The Ottawa Police Service will monitor public safety and will be present to ensure the safe passage of motorcycles through the downtown core," city officials said in a statement.

The 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is scheduled to depart Arnprior at 11 a.m., and will travel eastbound on Hwy. 417 to Ottawa.

"The motorcycle ride…will briefly impact traffic in the area of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue before departing the city via Highway 417," the city said.

'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' organizer Neil Sheard said on Facebook that the rally is intended to be a "ride around" the National War Memorial to salute the men and women that died for our country. Motorcyclists in the rally will then head to a barbeque at an undisclosed location.

"The OPP will be out in Antrim to check on us; just road things," Sheard said in a post on Friday.

Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs has said police have a "robust plan" for the event.

The 'Rolling Thunder' was first held in Ottawa in April 2022, with Sheard saying at the time that the rally was intended to "give back the dignity" to the National War Memorial. Ottawa police, with assistance from Ontario Provincial Police and other police forces, maintained a heightened police presence during that weekend.

OC Transpo

Staff in OC Transpo's Transit Operations Centre will be monitoring roads in downtown Ottawa for any traffic impacts, and will adjust service, if required, according to the city.

"OC Transpo will maintain regular service during the demonstration," the city said.

"Should extended road closures occur, OC Transpo and Para Transpo service will be maintained with detours, as required, and there may be some delays."

Ottawa Bylaw Officers

Ottawa Bylaw officers will be out on Saturday to ensure all parking regulations are followed by residents and visitors.

"All vehicles found in violation of parking restrictions will be ticketed and/or towed," the city said.