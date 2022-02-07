Ottawa City Council will hold a special meeting this afternoon to discuss the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration, as the occupation of downtown streets enters an 11th day.

The Rideau Centre, Ottawa City Hall and the Rink of Dreams, two public library branches and two COVID-19 vaccination clinics remain closed due to the ongoing road closures and traffic gridlock in the downtown core. Cadillac Fairview said in a statement that authorities "cannot provide any assurances that it is safe" to open the mall.

Police moved to cut off the supply of gasoline, propane and other "material supports" to the demonstrators on Sunday, seizing more than 3,000 litres of fuel at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium and threatening to arrest anyone bringing supplies into the downtown area.

Seven people were arrested during enforcement initiatives targeting the demonstration on Sunday, while more than 100 tickets were issued for Highway Traffic Act offences.

As of Sunday morning, police reported there were 500 vehicles still parked in the "red zone" on Wellington Street and streets around Parliament Hill.

Today's council meeting comes one day after Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing demonstration, giving the city the "administrative tool" to cut red tape in the procurement policy.

Watson told CTV News Ottawa police are now taking a "more aggressive stand."

"They have to be much more aggressive in terms of these fines. Someone is going to get killed or seriously injured because of the irresponsible behaviour of some of these people who are honking their horns and destroying the fabric of neighbourhoods," said Watson.

The mayor called on the federal government to appoint a mediator to work with the demonstrators to end the protest.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be a combination of enforcement, to a certain degree, as well as compromise and cutting off the supply lines of these people," said Watson. "We can’t allow them to have barbecues and turn this into a real carnival. It’s an absolute disgrace!”

Coun. Catherine McKenney expects councillors to move several motions during the special council meeting. McKenney will table a motion asking the federal government to take over policing of the Parliamentary Precinct.

"I need to see the federal government assume operation control for the Parliamentary Precinct," said McKenney during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA. "We can request that; they can't just move in but we can make that formal request and that would then free up all of our local police to turn their attention into the residential areas that are under occupation in the city."

The mayor says he will be speaking with provincial and federal officials today to discuss the ongoing demonstration and policing needs.

"We also need more police," said Watson."We’ll get a rundown of the exact number that the chief is requiring. It’s not dozens, it’s hundreds - we have to go at this much more aggressively.”

On Saturday, Ottawa's police chief admitted the force doesn't have enough resources to address the situation.

“We do not have sufficient resources to adequately and effectively address this situation while adequately and effectively providing policing in this city," said Chief Peter Sloly during a special Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.

The Ottawa Police Services Board approved special constable status for 257 RCMP officers to assist with policing during the demonstration.

Police said they have received 100 Ontario Provincial Police officers to assist with the demonstrations.