Here's what you need to know about the Ceremonial Guard Brass Band

The changing of the Ceremonial Guard happens every morning, arriving at Parliament Hill at 10 a.m. sharp.

LT. Lucas Denneboom, director of music, Ceremonial Guard, told CTV Morning Live Friday the changing of the guard is a Canadian tradition that started on Parliament Hill in 1959.

"If you walk in any tourism, gift shop, and you go to where the post cards are, you're going to see post cards of polar bears, post cards of beavers and post cards of Ceremonial Guards soldiers," Denneboom said.

He says that is why wearing the uniform and representing Canada up on Parliament Hill makes them proud.

All the Ceremonial Guard members and the musicians are, primarily, Canadian Armed Forces soldiers, Denneboom says, noting that all of them receive basic military training, such as weapon and drill training.

Before ending up on Parliament Hill, he says, a month-long intensive audition and training process takes place.

Alina Liang, clarinetist, Ceremonial Guard Band, says being part of the Ceremonial Guard is a "cool" summer job opportunity, noting that she joined in 2017 when she was working on her bachelor's degree in music.

She says the opportunity helped her in her early stages in her career in the military.

The Changing of the Guard ceremony is one of the most recognized military traditions in Canada.