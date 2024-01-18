OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's what you need to know about Atlético Ottawa's first match of 2024

    Atlético Ottawa will kick off the 2024 season at TD Place in mid-April, as the Canadian Premier League team released information about the opening weekend of the season.

    "It's official. Our first match of the 2024 season will be at TD Place in front of the best fans in the league," said Atletico Ottawa in a post on X, formerly know as Twitter.

    Atlético Ottawa will be hosting the inaugural match of the campaign against York United FC on April 13 at TD Place Stadium.

    The first match "will mark the return of Atlético Ottawa’s Award Winning Home Opener initiative, which saw the club support the Ukrainian Humanitarian efforts in 2022 and superstar Lily, along with the CHEO Foundation in 2023," read Atlico's website.

    Meanwhile, fans can stay tuned for the 2024 “First Kick” community-focused cause, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, adds the website.

    Information about the home opener and tickets for the first three matches can be found online.

    The full 2024 regular season schedule will be announced on Tuesday.

