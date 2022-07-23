Here's what we know about the 'slow roll' protest in Ottawa today to support Dutch farmers
Here's what we know about the 'slow roll' protest in Ottawa today to support Dutch farmers
A "slow-roll" protest is scheduled to take place on roads in Ottawa and in cities across Canada today, in solidarity with farmers protesting new government environmental regulations in the Netherlands.
Freedom Fighters Canada has organized the "We Move as One" demonstration, "standing as one in solidarity with our Dutch brothers and sisters," says a statement on the group's website.
Several convoys are scheduled to arrive in Ottawa today, ahead of a 2 p.m. rally outside the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Albert Street.
Here is what we know about today's protest:
TEMPORARY NO STOPPING SIGNS
Ottawa Bylaw said a temporary no-stopping zone will be in effect in downtown Ottawa, warning vehicles will be ticketed and towed today.
No-stopping signs have been placed in an area from Bronson Avenue in the west to the Rideau Canal in the east and Wellington Street in the north to Laurier Avenue in the south.
Police are reminding everyone that Wellington Street remains closed to vehicle traffic between Elgin Street and Bank Street.
Ottawa Bylaw Services says a temporary no-stopping zone will be in effect in downtown Ottawa on Saturday. (Ottawa Bylaw/Twitter)
POLICE WARNINGS
Ottawa police issued a warning to motorists about possible protests in the downtown core.
"There is zero tolerance for vehicle-based demonstrations or events within the city's designated zone in the downtown core," police said on Twitter.
"Groups choosing not to respect these designated areas will be met with an immediate police response involving enforcement and comprehensive towing options."
Police say vehicle-based demonstrations or events are prohibited within an area stretching from Bronson Avenue in the west to Waller Street in the east, and Wellington Street/Rideau Street to the north to Laurier Avenue in the south, along with Booth Street, Sussex Drive and Mackenzie Avenue.
Ottawa police say vehicle-based demonstrations or events are prohibited within the highlighted area. (Ottawa Police Service/Twitter)
Police are also reminding farmers of the rules of the road for farm equipment.
"In Ontario, you cannot drive farm equipment on Highways like the 417 & 416 unless there is no other access to the farmland you are working on, and the land must adjoin to a 400-series Highway," Ottawa police said.
"You must take the shortest route possible if you use the highway to get to your land."
'SLOW ROLL' PLANS
According to the Freedom Fighters Canada website, rallies are planned for Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston, Brockville, Bancroft, Casselman, Russell, Smiths Falls, Cornwall and Renfrew County.
A "slow-roll" with tractors, equipment and vehicles is scheduled to depart Brockville at 9:30 a.m., stop in Kemptville at 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Ottawa's west end at 12 p.m. Another convoy is scheduled to depart Renfrew at 9:30 a.m., arriving in Arnprior at 10:30 a.m. and Ottawa's west end at 12 p.m.
People are also asked to meet at 181 rue Principal in Gatineau at 11 a.m.
There is a rally planned for 2 p.m. outside the Dutch Embassy on Albert Street.
"Convoy Etiquette" on the Freedom Fighters Canada website says "no blockading on any roads, exits, bridges or highways" during the event and "ensure flags are properly secured."
DUTCH FARMERS PROTEST
Farmers in the Netherlands have been holding a series of demonstrations to protest new environmental targets by the Dutch government.
Authorities have unveiled plans to cut emissions of pollutants like nitrogen oxide and ammonia by 50 per cent by 2030, to help protect more than 150 nature reserves in the country.
In recent weeks, farmers and supporters have protested outside government offices and on highways, and blocked food distribution centres across the country.
With files from The Associated Press
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
Immigration officials meet with refugee placement company after concerns raised
A delegation from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada met with a company hired to help settle Afghan refugees after concerns were raised by those staying in a refugee hotel.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
Journey to find home: CTV News' Omar Sachedina reconnects with family roots in Uganda on Asian Expulsion anniversary
For an exclusive W5 documentary to air this fall, CTV News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina reflects on travelling to Uganda with his mother for the first time since she was exiled when Ugandan Asians were expelled in 1972.
Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster during outage
Rogers Communications Inc. says in a submission to the federal telecom regulator that it could not have restored emergency services any faster during a widespread service outage earlier this month that crippled the company's networks and affected millions of customers across Canada.
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's strike as 'spit in the face' of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.
Conservative party says it had evidence to disqualify Brown, releases new allegations
A Conservative committee reviewing Patrick Brown's disqualification from the leadership race has concluded the party had the evidence it needed to recommend he be removed from contention.
Trudeau says sports organizations have work to do to restore Canadians' trust
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's concerned sports organizations are not fulfilling their responsibility to keep athletes safe, and groups like Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada have work to do to restore trust and assure parents their children are taken care of.
Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams
Two of Canada's men's world junior hockey teams are being investigated by police following alleged group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.
Atlantic
-
Fire breaks out on ferry between N.S. and P.E.I., passengers evacuated
The MV Holiday Island ferry was evacuated Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in the engine room earlier in the day.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
-
'The last thing we need is more hospitalized COVID-19 patients': Summer case increases add stress to Maritime hospitals
The number of people with COVID-19 in Maritime hospitals this summer continues to climb, with more week-to-week increases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.
Toronto
-
Man struck by streetcar suffers serious injuries
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a streetcar on St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto on Friday night.
-
Is there a chance to see the northern lights in Ontario tonight?
Experts say there may be a chance to catch the northern lights in some parts of Ontario tonight, but there’s still some uncertainty.
-
Half a million Toronto residents sweltering in apartments with no A/C in summer heat
Kiki Jones has spent the past few days taking cold showers, avoiding physical activity, keeping the blinds shut and blasting electric fans in their non-air-conditioned apartment in Toronto.
Montreal
-
14-year-old girl drowns at Super Aqua Club in Quebec
A 14-year-old girl drowned Friday at the Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, Que., in the Laurentians.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car in Montreal
A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car Saturday in downtown Montreal.
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | Montreal-area weekend roadwork will result in La Fontaine Tunnel, Pie IX bridge and other closures
Montreal-area drivers should not that roadwork means major closures on Highway 25 in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel southbound, and the Pie-IX bridge is also closed.
Northern Ontario
-
Health unit prepares for rollout of children vaccines in North Bay area
As of July 28, children aged five and under are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Marconi festival in the Sault meets the world
Instead of its usual Italian Festival, the Marconi Cultural Event Centre is expanding the event to encompass other cultures.
-
Idylwylde Invitational returns to Sudbury
Canada’s longest-running match play golf tournament is back. The 74th annual Idylwylde Invitational features some of the top golfers in the province.
London
-
Pedestrian deceased after collision in south London
The London Police Service is investigating after a serious vehicle collision claimed the life of a pedestrian late Friday afternoon in the south end of the city.
-
Body found in south east London
London police say a body has been found in an open field.
-
Police say transport struck vehicle protecting road painting crew
An overnight road closure on Highway 401 is now clear after police say a transport truck collided with a maintenance truck being used to protect crews painting lines on the road.
Winnipeg
-
'Take out the grass': Why and how Winnipeggers can switch to a more natural yard
One Winnipeg woman decided it was a time to change up her front yard, going from grass to something more natural for the prairies. This is a transition that one landscaper says is becoming more popular as people learn the benefits of the switch.
-
Drowning incident at outdoor pool a reminder to stay vigilant at all times, expert says
It's usually a popular place to cool down on a hot summer day at a North Kildonan apartment complex but no one was in the water Friday after an emergency Thursday afternoon at its outdoor swimming pool.
-
MKO, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation looking for woman who they say was abducted in Winnipeg
The Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak along with Mathias Colomb Cree Nation said they are looking for a woman who they believe was abducted in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
This is how much money you need to make to afford a home in Kitchener
New data shows even though the average home price is coming down, higher stress tests driven by increasing mortgage rates mean the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up in Kitchener and many Canadian cities.
-
Cyber security expert weighs in on data breach at Waterloo public school board
The Waterloo Region District Public School Board has offered few public details about what it’s calling the “cyber incidents” that impacted its IT system, but one cyber security expert says the breach is concerning.
-
Puslinch horse ‘Bulldog Hanover’ races to new world record
Bulldog Hanover, a horse from Puslinch, Ont., recently broke the world record for the fastest mile at a racetrack in New Jersey.
Calgary
-
Flames trade Tkachuk to Panthers for Huberdeau, first-round pick
Matthew Tkachuk was traded by the Calgary Flames to the Florida Panthers Friday in a deal that brought back a package including Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick, the Flames announced Friday evening.
-
1 dead in Friday night collision on Highway 22X
Strathmore RCMP are on the scene of a fatal collision that took place Friday night on Highway 22X at Range Road 280.
-
Staffing shortages force weekend closure of Airdrie urgent care centre
Tempers are flaring as another health care facility in Alberta starts two months of temporary closures.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge damaged in hit-and-run will cost $850,000 to fix
The city is left footing the bill after a Saskatoon bridge was damaged in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
-
-
New mom names baby boy after Sask. paramedic who aided in delivery
With less than six months of experience, a Prince Albert Paramedic has delivered two babies already, and he has a special connection with the most recent baby he helped deliver.
Edmonton
-
Kenney to ask competition bureau to investigate potential gas price fixing in Alberta
As gas prices rise in Alberta, the premier says he's going to ask Canada's competition bureau to investigate potential price fixing in the province.
-
In their words: Residential school survivors on how they feel about the Pope's visit
Residential school survivors from the Samson Cree Nation held a press conference on Thursday ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta next week.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Edmonton Elks 24-10 to remain unbeaten
Dalton Schoen’s 81-yard touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers remained perfect on the season, defeating the Edmonton Elks 24-10 on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Escaped Metro Vancouver murder suspect may be trying to flee Canada: B.C. RCMP
Mounties are looking for a man accused of murder who they say is unlawfully at large after he left the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
-
'A city of renters': Controversial plan meant to shape Vancouver's future approved
A long-range plan meant to help shape Vancouver's future, which includes controversial renter protections, has been approved by city council.
-
'I did not sexually assault her': Former Canuck Virtanen denies charge in testimony
Testimony has ended in the trial of a former Vancouver Canucks forward charged with sexual assault.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan residential school survivors head to Edmonton for papal apology
The Pope may not be visiting Saskatchewan on his national apology tour, but that doesn’t mean some of the provinces’ residential school survivors won’t be seeing him.
-
Community fridges struggle to meet demand
Community fridges are struggling to keep their shelves stocked as food insecurity continues to be a prevalent issue in Regina.
-
Sask. RCMP release sketch of suspect in sexual assault of girl
Southey RCMP have released a sketch of the suspect in an alleged sexual assault of a preteen child in Govan, Sask.