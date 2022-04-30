Here's what we know about day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event

The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event will shift into high-gear today, with several events scheduled including a motorcycle ride through a section of Ottawa.

The events come after Ottawa police say officers dealt with an “aggressive crowd” in the area of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive Friday night, outside the Rideau Centre.

Seven people were arrested for various offences and three vehicles were towed from the street, according to police.

"There have been no reported injuries, and police remain in full control of city streets," police said in a statement, adding streets in the exclusion zone were reopened late in the evening.

Police have said more than 500 motorcycles and vehicles are expected to participate in the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event this weekend. The group hasn’t been clear about the goals of the rallies, but said on its website it will “spread as much peace, love and patriotism to your fellow Canadians as possible.”

According to the Rolling Thunder Ottawa website, events today include a service at the National War Memorial and a rally and march on Parliament Hill with special guest Chris Sky.

Here is the itinerary for today (according to the Rolling Thunder Ottawa website)

9 a.m. – Bikers muster at St. Laurent Shopping Centre

10 a.m. – Veterans for Freedom service at the National War Memorial

11 a.m. Bikes roll out to the war memorial

12 p.m. – Bikes leave on routes outside the city

2 p.m. – Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at Parliament Hill

Police shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride.

The ride will leave St. Laurent Shopping Centre around 10:45 a.m. and snake through downtown, leaving via Highway 417. The entire route has been designated as a no-stopping zone.

West on Coventry Road

North on the Vanier Parkway

West on Montreal Road

Merge onto Rideau Street

South onto Waller Street

West onto Mackenzie King Bridge

South on Elgin Street

East on Laurier Avenue West

South on Nicholas Street to Highway 417

Ottawa police Interim Chief Steve Bell told CTV News at Six that Ottawa police do have an “enforcement plan” to prevent another occupation.

“What it’s really about is it’s really about making sure the streets of Ottawa continue to belong to the citizens of Ottawa,” Bell said Friday evening.

“There was a lot of harm caused during the February convoy, during the February occupation that we won’t allow it to happen again. You’ve heard us talking about plans we have in place, we’ll continue to execute those so our citizens feel safe in the community they live in.”

Exclusion zone

Ottawa police and Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services has set up an exclusion zone, with vehicles taking part in a demonstration, event or protest prohibited from entering.

The exclusion zone stretches from Waller Street to Bronson Avenue and Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue, along with the ByWard Market area from MacKenzie Avenue to King Edward Avenue and Rideau Street to Murray Street.

The exclusion zone is also designated as a no-stopping and no-parking zone. Bylaw Services says any vehicles violating the orders will be ticketed and towed.

Will city hall be open?

Ottawa City Hall and its underground parking lot will be closed until 7 a.m. on Monday.