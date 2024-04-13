Here's what's playing in theatres this weekend in Ottawa

This weekend, there’s a little bit for everybody in the capital, as a variety of movies is playing in theatres.

Here's a list of what you can check out:

Civil war

According to Mr. Hollywood, Matt Demers, Civil War is a very intense movie.

“It may be a little different than what you expect. It imagines a world where America is in another civil war today, but the focus isn’t really on that. It’s really on those photojournalists,” Demers told CTV Morning Live on Friday.

He says the focus of the movie is on a team of journalists who travel across the United States during a rapidly escalating second American civil war, where renowned photojournalist Lee Smith rescues a young photographer named Jessie from a bombing in New York City. Lee and a colleague called Joel embark on a journey to Washington, D.C., for an exclusive and timely interview with the president. Meanwhile, rebel factions are poised to advance onto the capital.

“I really enjoyed the performances,” added Demers.

The dystopian war film is written and directed by Alex Garland. It features Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno and Nick Offerman.

Wicked Little Letters

Wicked Little Letters is “a whip-smart blast” based on a true story. Demers says it’s frothy.

“It’s a British comedy. It’s a giggly good time,” he said.

The plot of the movie follows an investigation into who’s writing crudely insulting letters sent to the residents of seaside town Littlehampton.

"Someone is sending very vulgar letters. Who’s sending those letters?” Demers said.

The black-comedy film is directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Jonny Sweet.

It also has a great cast, according to Demers, such as Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Joanna Scanlan, Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins and Timothy Spall.

Woody Woodpecker goes to camp

Demers says “it’s exactly what you expect it to be,” noting that it’s for kids and can be watched from home.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp is a 2024 American comedy film. It is directed by Jon Rosenbaum.

While Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp is streaming on Netflix, Civil War and Wicked Little Letters are playing at a number of theatres in Ottawa. Schedules and availabilities are available online.