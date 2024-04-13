Here's what's playing in theatres this weekend in Ottawa
This weekend, there’s a little bit for everybody in the capital, as a variety of movies is playing in theatres.
Here's a list of what you can check out:
Civil war
According to Mr. Hollywood, Matt Demers, Civil War is a very intense movie.
“It may be a little different than what you expect. It imagines a world where America is in another civil war today, but the focus isn’t really on that. It’s really on those photojournalists,” Demers told CTV Morning Live on Friday.
He says the focus of the movie is on a team of journalists who travel across the United States during a rapidly escalating second American civil war, where renowned photojournalist Lee Smith rescues a young photographer named Jessie from a bombing in New York City. Lee and a colleague called Joel embark on a journey to Washington, D.C., for an exclusive and timely interview with the president. Meanwhile, rebel factions are poised to advance onto the capital.
“I really enjoyed the performances,” added Demers.
The dystopian war film is written and directed by Alex Garland. It features Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno and Nick Offerman.
Wicked Little Letters
Wicked Little Letters is “a whip-smart blast” based on a true story. Demers says it’s frothy.
“It’s a British comedy. It’s a giggly good time,” he said.
The plot of the movie follows an investigation into who’s writing crudely insulting letters sent to the residents of seaside town Littlehampton.
"Someone is sending very vulgar letters. Who’s sending those letters?” Demers said.
The black-comedy film is directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Jonny Sweet.
It also has a great cast, according to Demers, such as Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Joanna Scanlan, Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins and Timothy Spall.
Woody Woodpecker goes to camp
Demers says “it’s exactly what you expect it to be,” noting that it’s for kids and can be watched from home.
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp is a 2024 American comedy film. It is directed by Jon Rosenbaum.
While Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp is streaming on Netflix, Civil War and Wicked Little Letters are playing at a number of theatres in Ottawa. Schedules and availabilities are available online.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Iran fires drones and ballistic missiles at Israel in unprecedented revenge attack
Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel late Saturday in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.
LIVE UPDATES Israel orders residents to move to protected spaces
Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.
Justin Trudeau 'briefed' on situation as Israel closes airspace: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been briefed on the evolving situation in the Middle East after Israel announced it was closing its airspace, a spokeswoman from his office said Saturday.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank after missing Israeli boy found dead
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
Federal government tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, West Bank as tensions rise
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
These wild animals are increasingly becoming a problem for humans in Canada
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
The 1968 killing of a milkman who was a WWII veteran has been solved 56 years later
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'History was made here': Remembering the Moose River Gold Mine rescue in Nova Scotia
It's been nearly 90 years since three men were rescued from a gold mine in Nova Scotia, and an event will remember the rescue efforts.
-
Former Canadian Men’s National Team captain, Atiba Hutchinson, reflects on soccer career during visit to Halifax
The former captain of the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team, Atiba Hutchinson, recently visited Halifax, and reflected on a successful career on the pitch.
-
Dogs of all shapes and sizes come to Moncton for 6th annual Fast Fox Race
The 6th annual Fast Fox Race took over Moncton’s Mapleton Park on Saturday morning bringing in athletes of all shapes and sizes
Toronto
-
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
-
Air Canada flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv cancelled due to 'current developments in the region'
Air Canada cancelled Saturday's flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv "in response to current developments in the region," the airline said.
-
Varsho has grand slam as Blue Jays hold off Rockies 5-3 in Rodriguez's MLB debut
Daulton Varsho had a grand slam in the first inning as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Iran fires drones and ballistic missiles at Israel in unprecedented revenge attack
Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel late Saturday in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.
-
CTV News Montreal for 6 p.m. for Saturday, April 13, 2024
Watch the full broadcast of CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, April 13, 2024 with anchor Matt Gilmour.
-
Quebec nurses reject the agreement in principle with the government
Nurses represented by the FIQ have rejected the agreement in principle reached between their union and the Quebec government to renew their collective agreements.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town declares emergency due to flooding
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
Windsor
-
Final rocks thrown as curlers bid farewell to Roseland club
The final rocks have been thrown by curlers inside the Roseland Golf and Curling Club, as players took part in one last bonspiel before the clubhouse closes for good.
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle collides with train
Police are investigating after a train and a motor vehicle collided early Saturday.
-
Windsor prepares to open sports fields in May
Preparations are under way to ensure the City of Windsor’s sports fields and diamonds are ready for the annual May opening.
London
-
OPP issue safety warning in response to dog attack in Oneida Nation of The Thames First Nation
Middlesex OPP are warning residents to be careful after they learned a person sustained serious injuries from an attack by dogs.
-
'We see a lot of gruesome stuff': 5K run helps first responder mental health initiatives
As part of the goal to look after the wellbeing of first responders, the first annual Marathons for Mental Health 5k run was created.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London’s top stories from this past week
In case you missed them, CTV News London is sharing all the top stories from this past week.
Kitchener
-
Neuron e-scooters return to Waterloo Region for second season
Those orange e-scooters are popping up across Waterloo Region once again.
-
Naloxone not just life-saving, it's cost-effective, UW study finds
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
-
Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores reopen shortly after police raid once again
FunGuyz has once again reopened after a raid from the police.
Barrie
-
Search for missing Newmarket man comes to an end
The search for a missing, vulnerable man from Newmarket has ended.
-
Package stolen seven minutes after delivery, porch pirate arrested
Police in Owen Sound have arrested a suspect after a package was stolen within minutes of its delivery on Friday.
-
Beaver dam gives way, washes out roads in Muskoka Lakes
A beaver dam is believed to have caused an emergency road closure in Muskoka Lakes early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
-
‘Something everybody in Manitoba should see’: Historical maps on display at Archives of Manitoba
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.
-
Manitoba man in need of medical care found: RCMP
A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
Calgary
-
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
-
Over 1,000 jobs available at Saturday construction job fair and educational session hosted by Skyview MP George Chahal
Skyview MP George Chahal is hosting his annual job fair and education session for Calgarians looking to get hired or upgrade their skill sets.
-
Ismaili Muslim community donates over 6,000 pounds of food to Calgary Food Bank
A group of Ismaili Muslims teamed up with the Calgary Food Bank Saturday to help those in need.
Edmonton
-
Arrest made in connection to kidnapping of Saddle Lake woman Sunday
A 37-year-old man has been arrested six days after he allegedly abducted a woman on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.
-
'They are saving lives': Local students team up to build homes for animals in need
Local high school students armed themselves with power tools Saturday to help pets in need.
-
3 people charged after drugs, paraphernalia and cash seized at Grande Prairie home
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection to a March drug bust in Grande Prairie.
Regina
-
36th annual Regina Humane Society telethon set to air on Sunday
The 36th annual Regina Humane Society Telethon is all set to go on Sunday from a brand new location.
-
Regina refugee facing eviction from public housing unit
A refugee in Regina is caught in a web of government red tape that could leave him homeless. He is facing eviction from a public housing unit because he doesn’t yet qualify for a social insurance number and other documentation.
-
Bus stops along 11th Avenue to move due to ongoing construction project
Bus stops along 11th Avenue in downtown Regina will move due to an ongoing construction project.
Saskatoon
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
Sask. woman wins life-changing $1.25M Jackpot
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) is raising a glass to Karrie Kkailther of Fond du Lac, the lucky winner of a staggering $1,254,350.87 jackpot on the Vault Breaker VLT game.
-
RCMP warn public of dangerous drugs after 2 suspected overdoses
The Turtleford RCMP are urging the public to be aware of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the detachment area, following two sudden deaths on Thunderchild First Nation.
Vancouver
-
24-year-old man killed in South Vancouver, police say
Police say they are investigating a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood.
-
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
-
B.C. fiddler wins big at Canadian Folk Music Awards
A Squamish, B.C., musician took home a major prize at the Canadian Folk Music Awards last weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.