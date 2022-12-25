Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Boxing Day
With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, some closures will be extended beyond Dec. 26 to include the 27th as well.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at changes to city services and what is open and closed this week.
RETAIL
Most retail is open on Boxing Day, but not all. Check individual store hours before heading out to look for bargains.
Ottawa’s main shopping malls will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day. Tanger Outlets will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Some LCBOs will be open on Boxing Day. Customers are advised to check the store locator before heading out.
Select Beer Store locations in Ottawa will be closed on Boxing Day. The ones that are open will be operating from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Most retail will be operating at normal hours on Dec. 27.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature Open Dec. 26-31 and Jan. 2 to 8.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum Open Dec. 26 to Jan. 8.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum Open Dec. 26 to Jan. 8
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum Open Dec. 26 to Jan. 8
- Canadian War Museum Closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Open Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 and Jan. 3 to 8.
- Canadian Museum of History Closed Dec 25-26 and Jan. 2. Open Dec. 24, Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 and Jan. 3 to 8.
- National Gallery of Canada Open Dec. 26 to Jan. 8.
- The Diefenbunker Closed Dec. 26 and 27. Open Dec 28 to Dec. 31.
For more holiday activities, click here.
CITY SERVICES
Client Service Centres
- The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.
- The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr., 255 Centrum Blvd. and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2.
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Ave. will be closed.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- Curbside and multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage and bulky item collection will take place as per the regular schedule. Collection will not be delayed due to Christmas or New Year’s Day.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Boxing Day but closed on Jan. 1.
- Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags or frozen into a snowbank will not be collected.
Parking
- Free parking will be available at City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W., from Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 26 at 7 .a.m., and from Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.
- The ByWard Market Garage at 70 Clarence St. and the Dalhousie Garage at 141 Clarence St. will offer free parking from Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m., and from Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. until Monday, Jab, 2 at 7 a.m.
- At these facilities, exit gates will be placed in the ‘up’ position during these time periods to allow for free exits.
- All other City parking regulations and restrictions apply.
Transit Services
- OC Transpo holiday service will run from Sunday, Dec. 25 to Friday, Jan. 6. Shopper routes will operate on a normal schedule throughout the holiday period. Visit octranspo.com for information on hours of operation, frequency adjustments and schedules for bus routes and O-Train Line 1 during the holidays.
- From Saturday, Dec. 24 until Friday, Jan. 6, the whole family can ride all day on a Family Day Pass for only $11.25. A family can be made up of as many as six people, with a maximum of two aged 13 and older.
- Customers can get real-time schedule information, 24 hours a day, by calling 613-560-1000 or texting 560560 plus their four-digit bus stop number or first three letters of the station name.
-
OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open throughout the holidays to help customers with schedules and trip planning, including:
- Monday, Dec. 26 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open:
- Monday, Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres currently remain closed.
-
Para Transpo operations:
- Para Transpo will operate during regular hours throughout the holidays except for Saturday, Dec. 24, during which services will be extended to 3 a.m. (with the last trips booked for 2:30 am for urban trips, 2 am for rural trips).
- Regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled, but customers may book trips for these days by calling 613-560-5000, or by using My Para Transpo, up to seven days prior to the holiday.
- Customers are reminded to suspend their regular booking if they will be on vacation during the holiday season.
- Para Transpo phone reservation and information / cancellation lines will be available over the holidays during regular hours, except for Saturday, Dec. 24, when the information / cancellation line will be available until 3 a.m..
- Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 to live text with Customer Service Representatives from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., or until 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
- The taxi coupon line will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 1.
- To contact Para Transpo regarding holiday scheduling, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000.
- No-charge transit service on Saturday, Dec. 31.
- In partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Ottawa and the City’s Safer Roads Ottawa Program, OC Transpo is offering no-charge service on buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Use the Travel Planner to plan your New Year’s Eve trip.
- OC Transpo will operate a Saturday schedule on Saturday, Dec. 31, with additional service on busy routes. O-Train Line 1 will run until 2 a.m., after which Night bus service will run through downtown. Line 2 buses will run until 1 a.m. Fare gates will be open, and OC Transpo will have staff at some stations to help customers.
- Para Transpo will run until 3 a.m., with last trips booked at 2:30 a.m. for urban trips or 2 a.m. for rural trips.
- OC Transpo Lost and Found will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29, and will be closed all day on Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2.
- For more information on holiday service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Recreation and cultural services
- Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season, including public swimming, fitness and public skating facilities. Please check ottawa.ca for schedules.
- Some holiday-themed registered programs will be offered at community centres and arenas. Browse register.ottawa.ca or check with your facility to register.
- Holiday schedules for refrigerated outdoor rinks, including the Rink of Dreams, Lansdowne Park skating court, Ben Franklin Place skating rink and Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink can be found at ottawa.ca/skating. Check the alert status on the homepage of ottawa.ca to confirm that the rink is open.
- Community outdoor rinks will open by Thursday, Dec. 29, weather permitting.
- Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 to Tuesday Dec. 27, and Sunday, Jan. 1 to Tuesday, Jan. 3.
- The Box Office at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 to Monday, Jan. 9.
- Archives Branch (James Bartleman Centre and the Rideau Archives) will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 17 to Monday, Jan. 2.
Ottawa Public Health
- All Ottawa Public Health Vaccination Clinics will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26. Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for other vaccination clinic hours and availability.
- Visit the COVID-19 Testing page for testing centre and care clinic hours and availability.
- The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Line will be closed will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec.27 and Monday, Jan. 2.
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2.
- The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. The Site mobile van will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 but will otherwise operate as usual from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
- The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2.
- Dental clinics will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed from Sunday, Dec. 25 to Wednesday, Dec. 28 and on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Check the Parenting-in-Ottawa drop-ins calendar for clinic hours and availability.
Municipal child-care services
- All Municipal child-care centres will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2.
- Parents are advised to check their child care centre operating hours during the holiday season.
Library services
- The Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 1.
- Branches and services will operate on a regular schedule from Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30.
- On Saturday Saturday, Dec. 31, all branches normally open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the OPL website for hours of operation at OPL’s 33 branches further information and to access library resources and services online.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WINTER STORM 2022
WINTER STORM 2022 | Ottawa and eastern Ontario dig out after being buried by winter storm
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bus crash on B.C. highway sends 53 to hospital on Christmas Eve
Dozens of people have been hospitalized following a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
Winter storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers
Snow, freezing rain, high winds and rain continue to hammer large chunks of the country and are plunging Christmas Day travel plans into chaos.
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Russia ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine: Putin
Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor
The suspect detained over the killing of three Kurdish people in Paris told investigators of his "hatred of foreigners," the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.
18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across U.S.
A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts.
5 Christmas traditions from around the world you may not know
From carolling horse skulls to buckets of fried chicken, here are five Christmas traditions from around the world that you may not know.
Police found missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits.
Sisters of the Valley: The 'weed nuns' trying to heal the world through cannabis
A group of women in California known as the 'weed nuns' is looking to heal the world through cannabis.
Atlantic
-
Christmas Eve power outages leave 33,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 33,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
-
Some NB Power customers to remain without power through Christmas Day
NB Power says some customers will remain without electricity Christmas Day, with outages across the province following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto's mayor urges people to remember the less fortunate, those who are struggling this Christmas
Toronto’s mayor is wishing everyone a joyful Christmas with family and friends, but is also reminding people to remember the less fortunate and those who are struggling at this time of the year.
-
Catholics return to GTA churches for full-capacity Christmas masses
For the first time since December 2019, St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica is welcoming a full house of worshippers this Christmas Eve.
-
This is what's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays and Boxing Day
Christmas is coming, and with it, a slew of store and service closures for Toronto.
Montreal
-
Blowing snow advisory in effect for Christmas morning in Montreal
A blowing snow advisory is in effect in the Montreal area and other Quebec regions on Christmas morning as Hydro Quebec continues to work to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across the province.
-
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
-
'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residents' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night. Community member Lawrence Montour caught branches falling on a power line causing an explosion and power outage.
Northern Ontario
-
Sections of several northern highways near Timmins remain closed due to weather
Winter weather has caused poor driving conditions closing sections of several highways in the Timmins region this weekend, which remain closed as of Sunday morning.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
Snow squalls move through Sault Ste. Marie
With wind gusts of 80km/h and up to 25 cm of snow expected by Christmas morning, Sault Ste. Marie is deploying all available crews to keep roadways clear.
London
-
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
Family without heat, sick kids at home, no fix from Reliance
This weekend’s storm has brought with it power outages, collisions and ongoing travelling headaches for Canadians. However, one family in Tillsonburg, Ont. is struggling to get the heat back on after they said Reliance Home Comfort allegedly delayed fixing their furnace after they missed one phone call from the technician.
-
London police seek public’s assistance after woman found behind school later dies
London police are investigating on Saturday after a woman discovered behind a north London, Ont. school in medical distress later died in hospital.
Winnipeg
-
'It's just disappointing': Holiday travel woes continue as airlines cancel more flights
Travel frustrations are continuing for many trying to get somewhere by Christmas.
-
Firefighters respond to Sargent Avenue blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning drivers to watch for slippery conditions in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue after a fire in a vacant house Saturday morning.
-
Cold snap to continue into next week: Environment Canada
Parts of both northern and southern Manitoba remain under an extreme cold warning this holiday weekend as sub-zero temperatures grip most of Canada. But relief is on the way by mid-next week.
Kitchener
-
Slick road conditions in Waterloo region after storm drifts across southwestern Ontario
Road conditions in Waterloo region are looking messy Saturday after a winter snowstorm swept through the area.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
Calgary
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
-
Calgary shoppers hustle for last-minute gifts at the mall
CF Chinook Centre saw thousands of people looking for last-minute Christmas gifts as the holidays approached.
-
Calgary burger joint aims to give away 1,000 to people in need
A local burger joint is helping make the holidays a little bit brighter for the city's less fortunate.
Saskatoon
-
'We'll get where we need to go eventually': YXE travellers remain positive amid delays
With air travel across the country affected by winter storms and severe temperatures, passengers at Saskatoon’s John G Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE) were understandably frustrated.
-
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
-
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
Edmonton
-
Inflation making holiday shoppers more intentional about gift-giving this year: experts
With inflation cutting into many personal budgets this holiday season, local businesses and a retail expert say shoppers are being more intentional about their gift choices and how much they are spending.
-
1 dead, 6 sent to hospital in crash north of Westlock
A woman was killed Christmas Eve in a crash involving two vehicles north of Edmonton.
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
Vancouver
-
Bus crash on B.C. highway sends 53 to hospital on Christmas Eve
Dozens of people have been hospitalized following a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
-
Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond sends 1 to hospital in serious condition, EHS says
One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond, B.C.
-
Local community supports Burnaby family displaced by fire
Allison Wale, a single mother of three, feared she and her children would be stuck outside in the cold without a place to stay, but thanks to the generous support of the local community, they have a roof over their heads for Christmas.
Regina
-
'True nature of the Christmas spirt': Community rallies as dozens of travellers stranded in Maple Creek by winter storm
Residents in Maple Creek showed some Christmas spirit to travellers stranded by a winter storm that blew through southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday night.
-
Storm set to bring snow and wind to Sask. for Christmas
A coming storm system is set to provide Saskatchewan with a snowy Christmas, while also threatening to disrupt travel plans for those across the province.
-
'A little chaotic': Winter weather impacts southbound Sunwing travellers in Regina
Those looking to catch flights out of Regina before Christmas have been encountering weather delays and even cancellations.