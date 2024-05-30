Here's what's happening in Ottawa this June

June is the time to get out and get active and the City of Ottawa says this year is going to be full of activities tailored to everyone.

Here's a list of activities the city wants to share with you:

Arts Court Open House

The city says Arts Court is hosting an open house, as part of Doors Open Ottawa, featuring free performances, exhibitions and hand-on experiences.

"Join us for a day filled with family-friendly fun on Saturday, June 1 from noon to 5 p.m.!" said the city in a news release on Thursday.

National Health and Fitness Day

June 1 is National Health and Fitness Day. The city is hosting a free virtual Zumba class at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

ParticiACTION

As part of the ParticipACTION Community Challenge, the city is hosting free virtual fitness classes all month long.

"Take the pledge and join us as we try to claim the title of “Canada’s Most Active Community” and win $100,000 by getting out and getting active this month," reads the release.

Nepean Creative Arts Centre Open House

The Nepean Creative Arts Centre Open House is scheduled for Sunday, June 23 from 1 to 4 p.m., offering free live performances, art exhibits, workshops and demonstrations.

24/25 Theatre Season Launch

This includes multiple shows, such as The Psychology of Serial Killers, Matt Dusk Sings Tony Bennett and A Christmas Carol.

"The next season at the Shenkman Arts Centre also boasts standout acts, like Danny Michel and Steve Poltz, The Celtic Tenors and New Years Eve Comedy, scheduled all the way until the end of the year! Tickets go on sale May 31!" reads the release.

Here’s another list of other things happening this June:

• Doors Open Ottawa on June 1 and 2. This will offer residents the opportunity to explore the capital’s history and culture.

• On June 1, the Ottawa Fire Services will have a family-friendly day at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.

• Creative and kid-friendly activities will be held at Nepean Museum’s MakerStudio Open House on June 8 and 9.

• Awesome shows will be playing all month long at the Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe and the Shenkman Arts Centre.

• A Tea on the Lawn at Billings Estates experience will be available every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from now until Sep. 1.