Here's what happened when another northern country made a permanent switch to Daylight Saving Time

As most Canadians once again prepare to adjust to another change to their clocks, the conversation over whether we should keep going through the Daylight Saving Time cycle is back in the forefront.

Legislation has been introduced, though never enacted, to spring forward into extra daylight in the evening and never return.

But that may not be the best option for Canadians due to our position on the globe..

Dr. Michael Antle at the University of Calgary went over evidence suggesting why sticking to standard may be the better call while speaking with Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal on Friday.