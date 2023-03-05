Here's how this year's snow compares to recent winters

It's not your imagination, this winter has been snowier than usual.

As of Friday, Ottawa had seen 286.5 cm of snow since Nov. 1 and with more than 20 cm recorded on Saturday, Ottawa has surpassed 300 cm, a rare milestone.

"It’s about 125 more than we would see this time of year," said Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips. "Ottawa, you are living your reputation as the snowiest capital in the world."

Meteorological spring began March 1 and the spring equinox is March 20, but snow is not uncommon in Ottawa into April, meaning we could still see several more centimeters before the last of the flakes are gone for the season.

"On average I think you get 38 centimetres of snow in March," said Phillips. "My sense is about 22 per cent of your annual snowfall is yet to come."

But where does 2023 rank compared to other winters? Here's a look at some records and some recent snowfall totals in years past.

ALL TIME RECORD

According to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the snowiest winter on record in Ottawa was in the late 19th century. From Nov. 1, 1886 to April 30, 1887, a total of 463.8 cm of snow was recorded at the Central Experimental Farm. No other season has managed to top that figure, though the winter of 1970-71 came close. During that winter, Ottawa saw 444.6 cm at the Ottawa Airport, where weather data is now collected.

LAST 20 YEARS

There have only been three snowy seasons in the last 20 years during which Ottawa received more than 300 cm.

Here is a look at snowfall totals for Nov. 1 to April 30 going back to the 2002-03 season. Data are from ECCC's weather stations at the Ottawa Airport.

Snowfall totals for each winter from 2002 to 2022.

2002-03: 252.2 cm

2003-04: 167.8 cm

2004-05: 183.5 cm

2005-06: 202.7 cm

2006-07: 150.2 cm

2007-08: 432.7 cm

2008-09: 214.8 cm

2009-10: 138.2 cm

2010-11: 164.9 cm

2011-12*: 130.2 cm

2012-13*: 251.6 cm

2013-14*: 242.4 cm

2014-15: 194.8 cm

2015-16: 203.3 cm

2016-17: 303.2 cm

2017-18*: 235 cm

2018-19: 303.5 cm

2019-20: 203.3 cm

2020-21: 176.5 cm

2021-22: 196.1 cm

*Seasons marked with an asterisk include some days with missing data at the Ottawa Airport weather station.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.