OTTAWA -- A photo radar camera on Bayshore Drive was the most expensive for Ottawa drivers last year, generating more than half a million dollars in fines since it was installed last summer.

Data provided by the city to CTV News Ottawa shows that the automated speed enforcement camera near 50 Bayshore Dr. caught 12,665 drivers speeding between mid-July and December.

Drivers paid $551,787.50 in fines issued through the camera, located near St. Rose of Lima School.

The photo radar camera on Smyth Road, near CHEO, nabbed 8,788 motorists speeding, resulting in $475,000 in fines.

During his state of the city address on Wednesday, Mayor Jim Watson told council that about 47,000 tickets were issued through the automated speed enforcement program between mid-July and the end of December, resulting in $2.5 million in revenue.

The city launched the automated speed enforcement pilot-project on July 13, designating eight Community Safety Zones for photo radar cameras.

The city initially purchased four photo radars cameras, with one set up at fixed locations on Bayshore Drive and another on Innes Road near Ecole secondaire catholique Beatrice-Desloges. The other two cameras were rotating between six locations across the city.

Watson said on Wednesday that the city added two more photo radar cameras in December, and two more will be installed in the coming weeks.

In a statement to CTVNewsOttawa.ca, the city outlined how many of the 47,231 charges filed by the photo radar cameras were issued at each location since the launch of the pilot-project last July.

The camera on Bayshore Drive, near St. Rose of Lima School, issued 12,665 tickets between mid-July and December. The camera at the other fixed location on Innes Road, between Provence Avenue and Trim Road, issued 6,339 tickets.

The "semi-fixed" photo radar camera on Smyth Rad, between Haig Drive and Edgecomb Street near CHEO, issued 8,766 tickets, while the semi-fixed photo radar camera on Meadowlands Drive, between Winthrow Avenue and Thatcher Street, issued 7,659 tickets.

The city did not say how long cameras were located at "semi-fixed" photo radar locations before moving to another location.

The city of Ottawa outlines the automated speed enforcement program on its website.

"Once the cameras are active, motorists photographed speeding through these areas will get a ticket. Tickets will be mailed to the registered plate owner of the vehicle within 30 days," said the city.

"Like speeding tickets issued by police officers, the fine amount will be based on how much the driver was exceeding the posted speed limit. As the offence occurred in a community safety zone, the fine will be doubled."

The city says tickets are mailed to the registered plate owner of the vehicle with no demerit points.

Here is a look at the charges filed through the automated speed enforcement program between July 13 and the end of December