OTTAWA -- Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says nearly 11,000 speeding tickets were issued by the photo radar pilot project that began in mid-July.

In his address to city council Wednesday, Watson said that 10,771 tickets were issued between July 13 and July 31.

The City has four cameras – two fixed and two mobile – that rotate through eight community safety zones. Those zones are also home to 11 schools.

Watson pointed out one of those school zones in his statement to council.

"Think about that for a moment, 10,771 speeding tickets issues as a result of individuals being careless and speeding in front of school zones," he said. "The real concern is the highest speed recorded during that period, when a motorist driving at 89 kilometres per hour on Meadowlands near St. Gregory Elementary School."

Watson also addressed the "cash grab" of photo radar fines.

"Just to remind those who always label this a cash grab, 100 per cent of the funds from these tickets go into community safety programs and initiatives in the city."

Watson's comments come as school resumes across the city.