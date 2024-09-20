Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Friday

Higher than average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 27 C – humidex 32 -- and sunny skies, with fog patches dissipating this morning.

Few clouds and a low of 15 C are in the forecast for tonight.

The weather is going to be nice this weekend. On Saturday, the capital will see a high of 25 C and mainly sunny skies. A low of 15 C and cloudy periods are expected for the night.

A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 23 C are in Sunday's forecast. A low of 11 C and clear skies are expected for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 18 C and a low of 8 C.