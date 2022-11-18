Here is when Ottawa will receive 5-10 cm of snow this weekend

Ottawa could receive 5 to 10 cm of snow this weekend, as lake effect snow moves into the national capital region.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, warning snowfall on Saturday could reduce visibility across the region. The same system could bring 10 to 45 cm of snow to parts of eastern Ontario.

"Periods of lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario is expected to affect the area Saturday afternoon through Saturday night," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Snow is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and end Saturday night in Ottawa.

A snow squall warning has been issued for Picton and Sandbanks Park, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow by Saturday afternoon, and another 10 to 15 cm of snow by Sunday morning.

A snow squall watch is in effect for an area stretching from Prescott and Brockville to Kingston, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow by Sunday morning.

"An intense snow squall currently over Lake Ontario is forecast to drift northward tonight. This snow squall will move out of the area early Sunday morning," Environment Canada said.

A winter weather travel advisory issued for Kemptville, Merrickville, Westport, Cornwall, Maxville, Alexandria, Morrisburg, Long Sault and Winchester calls for up to 20 cm of snow in some areas by Sunday morning.

Lake effect snowstorms are expedcted to hammer Buffalo, N.Y. with an estimated 1.2 metres of snow this weekend. The National Weather Service warned the storm has the potential to "paralyze the hardest-hit communities" around Western New York.