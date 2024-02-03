Here is the forecast in Ottawa and Gatineau for the first weekend of Winterlude

It's going to be a mild first weekend of Winterlude, with a just bit of a chill in the air.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of -2 C. The morning starts sunny, but clouds are expected to move in by the afternoon.

The forecast high in Gatineau is -3 C on Saturday with a wind chill of -7.

Snowflake Kingdom at Jacques Cartier Park opens Saturday after being delayed a day due to the weather. The Rideau Canal Skateway, however, remains closed.

The National Capital Commission refuses to provide any specifics on ice thickness, saying only that the skateway would reopen to the public when "a sufficient thickness of good quality ice has formed."

The overnight low Saturday into Sunday is -10 C with a few clouds.

Sunday's forecast is partly sunny with a high of -1 C in both Ottawa and Gatineau. The overnight low is -13 C.

Cold nights to warm up later in week

The overnight low temperatures appear to be good for ice formation, but the forecast includes a warmup mid-week.

The outlook for Monday and Tuesday is sunny with highs of -3 C both days and some colder lows, including a -14 C low Monday into Tuesday. The temperature, however, is expected to rise before next weekend.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are looking cloudy with highs at or above the freezing mark and lows between -3 and -6 C. Friday even has a small chance of showers, according to the current outlook.

Long-term forecasts are subject to change, but several weather agencies are currently suggesting a warmer end to next week.