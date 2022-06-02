Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives lost one seat in Ottawa on an otherwise successful election night for the party across Ontario.
NDP candidate Chandra Pasma knocked off PC Party incumbent Jeremy Roberts in the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean, becoming the first New Democratic Party member to hold the seat in Ottawa's west end.
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
The incumbents won in the ridings of Carleton, Kanata-Carleton, Nepean, Orléans, Ottawa Centre, Ottawa South and Ottawa-Vanier.
Across Ontario, Premier Doug Ford and the PC Party will form a second consecutive majority government.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the results in the Ottawa ridings.
Carleton
Goldie Ghamari is heading back to Queen's Park for a second term as MPP in Carleton.
The Progressive Conservative candidate received 48 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal candidate Tom Dawson (27 per cent) and NDP candidate Kevin St. Denis (15.7 per cent).
Ghamari was first elected MPP in the riding of Carleton in the 2018 election.
Kanata-Carleton
Progressive Conservative Merrilee Fullerton has been re-elected for a second term as MPP in the riding of Kanata-Carleton.
Fullerton, who served as Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, received 43.2 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Melissa Coenraad (24.1 per cent) and Liberal Shahbaz Syed (17 per cent).
Fullerton was first elected in the newly created riding of Kanata-Carleton in 2018.
Nepean
Progressive Conservative Lisa MacLeod has won a sixth term at Queen's Park.
MacLeod received 45 per cent of the vote to win the riding of Nepean. MacLeod defeated Liberal Tyler Watt (33.2 per cent) and NDP Brian Double (20 per cent).
MacLeod did not speak to the media when she arrived at her campaign headquarters to celebrate her election victory. The media was not allowed inside the building for her speech to supporters.
MacLeod served as Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Cultural Industries.
Orléans
The Liberals continue their hold on the riding of Orléans.
Stephen Blais won the riding with 46.4 per cent of the vote, defeating Progressive Conservative candidate Melissa Felian (32.7 per cent) and the NDP's Gabe Bourdon (13.6 per cent).
Blais has represented the riding of Orleans since winning a February 2022 byelection.
Ottawa Centre
Joel Harden of the New Democratic Party will represent the riding of Ottawa Centre for a second term.
Harden won the riding with 54.6 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal Katie Gibbs (22.5 per cent) and Progressive Conservative Scott Healy (15.7 per cent).
Harden was first elected in Ottawa Centre in 2018.
Shortly before NDP leader Andrea Horwath announced she would step down as leader of the party, Harden said it was time for new leadership.
"I want to congratulate Andrea for leading us four times into four election campaigns. I was asked in French if I think we need a change in leadership, I do!" Harden said.
"Now we're at a moment where I personally believe it's time for us to move past partisan sniping, it's time for us to put our communities first."
Ottawa South
Liberal John Fraser will represent the riding of Ottawa South at Queen's Park for another term.
Fraser won the riding of Ottawa South with 45.2 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Morgan Gay (23.8 per cent) and PC Party candidate Edward Dinca (23.1 per cent).
Fraser has represented the riding since winning a byelection in 2013.
The Liberals have represented the riding of Ottawa South since 1987.
Ottawa-Vanier
Ottawa-Vanier remains painted Liberal red for another four year term.
Liberal Lucille Collard won the riding of Ottawa-Vanier with 41 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP Lyra Evans (25.5 per cent) and PC candidate Patrick Mayangi (20.2 per cent).
Collard has represented the riding of Ottawa Vanier since winning a byelection in February 2020. The Liberals have represented the riding since 1971.
Ottawa West–Nepean
The New Democratic Party has picked up the seat of Ottawa West-Nepean from the governing Progressive Conservative party.
NDP candidate Chandra Pasma defeated PC incumbent Jeremy Roberts by just over 900 votes.
Pasma received 37 per cent of the vote. Roberts received 34.9 per cent of the vote, while Liberal candidate Sam Bhalesar received 22.7 per cent of the vote.
Roberts defeated Pasma by 175 votes in the 2018 election.
This is the first time the NDP has won the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean, which was previously held by the PC Party and the Liberals since its inception in 1999.
