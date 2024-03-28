Here are the highest-paid civil servants in Ottawa

Wendy Stephanson got a significant raise after moving into the role of city manager at the City of Ottawa according to the "Sunshine List."

Ottawa's new police chief, Eric Stubbs, and transit boss Renée Amilcar also topped the list for the highest-paid public servants at the City of Ottawa last year.

Ontario's annual public sector salary disclosure for 2023 has been released, showing Stephanson was paid $405,903 last year.

Stephanson officially took on the role of city manager in September. She made $293,921 in 2022. Former city manager Steve Kanellakos earned $357,113 in 2022, the year he suddenly retired at the end of November.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe earned $198,702 in 2023.

Stubbs, who became chief of police in November 2022, earned $344,400 in 2023.

Other high-ranking members of the Ottawa Police Service include Deputy Chief Paul Burnett who made $346,185; Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson, who made $329,444; Deputy Chief Steve Bell who earned $324,608, and Insp. Robert Bernier, who earned $311,955.

Amilcar, who has overseen the city's transit services since 2021, made $330,686 in 2023, $22 more than she made the year prior.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches earned $317,113 last year, down from her earnings in 2022, when she was paid $330,739. Three associate medical officers of health were on the list. Dr. Brent Moloughney made $281,195; Dr. Monir Taha earned $277,184; and Dr. Robin Taylor brought home $277,184.

University of Ottawa Heart Institute President Thierry Mesana made $435,187 in 2023.

City workers earning $100,000 or more down in 2023

Fewer employees at the City of Ottawa made $100,000 or more in 2023 compared to 2022, the City of Ottawa says.

According to a memo to city council, there were 5,494 employees at the City of Ottawa, the Ottawa Public Library, and the Ottawa Police Service on the Sunshine List in 2023, which is down from the 5,831 reported in 2022.

"Of the 5,494 employees on the list, 49 per cent are first responders (Ottawa Police Service – 1,559, Ottawa Fire Services – 808, Ottawa Paramedic Service – 352)," the memo said. "The total number of City employees (excluding Ottawa Police Service and Ottawa Public Library employees) on the list is 3,913."

The city says nearly one third of employees on the list have a base salary of less than $100,000 but their total compensation in 2023 was above that threshold because of things like retroactive payments, premiums like overtime, vacation cash-outs, banked overtime cash-outs or salary continuance for employees who have left the City of Ottawa.

Highest paid civil servant in Ottawa

Cameron Love, the president of the Ottawa Hospital, maintained his status as the highest paid civil servant in the city, with a salary of $647,124, the same salary as 2022.

At Ottawa's other hospitals, CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter made $329,999, Queensway Carleton Hospital president Andrew Falconer made $362,879 and Montfort Hospital president and CEO Bernard Leduc earned $323,342.

School boards and post-secondary institutions