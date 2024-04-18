Here are the 6 recipients of the 2024 Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards

The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association (OVTA) has announced six recipients of its 2024 awards during the annual tourism conference Tuesday at the myFM Centre in Renfrew, Ont.

Ron Moss, co-chair and active volunteer with the Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance received the Tourism Champion Award, the OVTA said in news release on Thursday.

Moss’s recognition comes after he spent hundreds of hours each year organizing group rides and cycling events, reads the release.

The OVTA describes Moss “as a driving force in promoting active travel around the Ottawa Valley.”

This year’s recipient of the Business / Organization of the Year Award went to Inn Calabogie, which is a redesigned roadside motel, led by a passionate, inclusive and hardworking team, says the OVTA.

Meanwhile, the Event of the Year Award was given to the Pembroke Silver Stick Tournament, which “brings together over 130 minor hockey teams from across Ontario to Pembroke and the Ottawa Valley to experience Hockey Town Canada,” reads the release.

When it comes to the Sustainability Champion Award the OVTA says it was awarded to Anupaya Cabin Co. in Deep River.

The corporation “integrates sustainability into every facet of its operations, from the renovation and construction of cabins using locally-sourced, eco-friendly materials to the implementation of renewable energy sources,” reads the release.

The New Tourism Product Award was granted to Ottawa Valley Farm to Fork in Douglas, says the OVTA.

“This award set against the picturesque backdrop of a repurposed hay loft within a meticulously restored 1860 heritage barn, Ottawa Valley Farm to Fork’s event hall has become a beacon for local wanderers in search of a distinctive evening experience,” reads the release.

The Tourism Marketing Award was granted to Ontario’s Highlands Tourism Organization for their “locally inspired” video series and marketing campaign featuring cycle tourism in the Ottawa Valley.

The OVTA represents over 250 tourism businesses, comprising of attractions and outfitters, accommodation, food, beverage and retail establishments, artists and galleries, municipalities and community organizations.