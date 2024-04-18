Here are the 6 recipients of the 2024 Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards
The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association (OVTA) has announced six recipients of its 2024 awards during the annual tourism conference Tuesday at the myFM Centre in Renfrew, Ont.
Ron Moss, co-chair and active volunteer with the Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance received the Tourism Champion Award, the OVTA said in news release on Thursday.
Moss’s recognition comes after he spent hundreds of hours each year organizing group rides and cycling events, reads the release.
The OVTA describes Moss “as a driving force in promoting active travel around the Ottawa Valley.”
This year’s recipient of the Business / Organization of the Year Award went to Inn Calabogie, which is a redesigned roadside motel, led by a passionate, inclusive and hardworking team, says the OVTA.
Meanwhile, the Event of the Year Award was given to the Pembroke Silver Stick Tournament, which “brings together over 130 minor hockey teams from across Ontario to Pembroke and the Ottawa Valley to experience Hockey Town Canada,” reads the release.
When it comes to the Sustainability Champion Award the OVTA says it was awarded to Anupaya Cabin Co. in Deep River.
The corporation “integrates sustainability into every facet of its operations, from the renovation and construction of cabins using locally-sourced, eco-friendly materials to the implementation of renewable energy sources,” reads the release.
The New Tourism Product Award was granted to Ottawa Valley Farm to Fork in Douglas, says the OVTA.
“This award set against the picturesque backdrop of a repurposed hay loft within a meticulously restored 1860 heritage barn, Ottawa Valley Farm to Fork’s event hall has become a beacon for local wanderers in search of a distinctive evening experience,” reads the release.
The Tourism Marketing Award was granted to Ontario’s Highlands Tourism Organization for their “locally inspired” video series and marketing campaign featuring cycle tourism in the Ottawa Valley.
The OVTA represents over 250 tourism businesses, comprising of attractions and outfitters, accommodation, food, beverage and retail establishments, artists and galleries, municipalities and community organizations.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
GAS PRICES
GAS PRICES Here's when gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre in Ottawa
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trend Line Anger, pessimism towards federal government reach six-year high: Nanos survey
Most Canadians in March reported feeling angry or pessimistic towards the federal government than at any point in the last six years, according to a survey by Nanos Research.
BREAKING Police make arrests in grandparent scam that defrauded victims out of $739K
An interprovincial investigation into an 'emergency grandparents scam' that targeted seniors across Canada has led to the arrest of 14 suspects, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails
A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.
B.C. child killer's lawyer walks out of review hearing
The lawyer representing child-killer Allan Schoenborn walked out of his client's annual review hearing Wednesday – abruptly ending proceedings marked by tense exchanges and several outbursts.
How to avoid the trap of becoming 'house poor'
The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.
Calgary man charged with manslaughter in death of toddler
Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.
'Wild, wild west.' Families say organs of deceased Alabama inmates have been removed without their consent
The state Department of Corrections and the University of Alabama at Birmingham face disturbing allegations from the families of five inmates whose organs were removed and reportedly kept without consent, according to a series of lawsuits.
'A living nightmare': Winnipeg woman sentenced following campaign of harassment against man after online date
A Winnipeg woman was sentenced to house arrest after a single date with a man she met online culminated in her harassing him for years, and spurred false allegations which resulted in the innocent man being arrested three times.
Juror dismissed from Trump hush money trial as prosecutors seek to hold former president in contempt
A juror in Donald Trump's hush money trial was dismissed Thursday after expressing doubt about her ability to be fair and impartial, and the status of a second New Yorker picked for the panel was in limbo amid concerns that some of his answers in court may not have been accurate.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Fair weather Friday followed by weekend rain, showers in Maritimes
Light rain and showers will develop for New Brunswick Saturday morning with a chance of showers in southwestern Nova Scotia and western Prince Edward Island.
-
Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.
-
Cape Breton Eagles soar to third round of QMJHL playoffs
The Cape Breton Eagles are soaring after sweeping the second round of their Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff series Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police make arrests in grandparent scam that defrauded victims out of $739K
An interprovincial investigation into an 'emergency grandparents scam' that targeted seniors across Canada has led to the arrest of 14 suspects, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Gas prices in Ontario jumped 14 cents overnight. Here's when they will drop
Gas prices jumped an average of 14 cents per litre overnight in the GTA, climbing to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes up the price at the pumps.
-
Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails
A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.
Montreal
-
Gas prices jump up past $1.90 across Quebec
Motorists are facing higher prices in many parts of Quebec as gas stations switch from winter to summer gasoline.
-
Legault still doesn't know the price of a 4 1/2 in Montreal
François Legault still doesn't know the price of a 4 1/2 apartment in Montreal, three years after getting bogged down on the issue.
-
PQ leader unapologetic about comments made regarding Canada
PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon isn't shying away from criticism that comments he made referencing Canada's colonial past were an inappropriate way to push his party's sovereignty agenda.
Northern Ontario
-
Box of dead puppies found at northern Ont. landfill site
WARNING: Please be aware that some details of this story are upsetting. An animal cruelty investigation is underway in northern Ontario after a box of dead puppies was found at a landfill site, police say.
-
Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police make arrests in grandparent scam that defrauded victims out of $739K
An interprovincial investigation into an 'emergency grandparents scam' that targeted seniors across Canada has led to the arrest of 14 suspects, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Windsor
-
Three people displaced after fire in Fontainebleau area
Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire in the Fontainebleau area.
-
Illegal drugs seized from downtown Windsor business
Windsor police have seized nearly $42,000 in illegal drugs after raiding a psilocybin dispensary. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police used a search warrant at the business in the 300 block of Ouellette Ave. near University Avenue.
-
Family saved by organ donors encourages registration
Morgan Hurt shares a birthday with her grandfather, Bruce Rand – but it’s the fact both have received life-saving organ donations that has really solidified their special bond.
London
-
Major spike in the price of gas overnight
Drivers were faced with some big numbers at the pumps Thursday morning. The price of gas shot up over night by about 15 cents to around $1.79 per litre.
-
Fentanyl and 'cutting agent' seized in Sarnia drug bust
Just before 9 p.m., officers used a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Wellington St. near Stuart Street where three people were arrested.
-
London police officer charged with impaired
According to the London Police Service (LPS), a 35-year-old Constable who lives in Woodstock was arrested and charged with impaired driving.
Kitchener
-
What are these things doing in Waterloo Park?
Don’t be alarmed if you see some strange new creatures in Waterloo Park.
-
Wide turns leaving Ayr residents short on patience with transport truck traffic
People living in the community of Ayr say they are dealing with a safety concern due to transport trucks travelling through their downtown.
-
Customers react to pizza as a new menu item at Tim Hortons
Pizza and coffee wasn’t what Jeet Shergill was expecting to order on his lunch break, but he saw the posters of the new menu item at Tim Hortons and decided to give it a shot.
Barrie
-
Quick-thinking vehicle seller foils buyer's scam attempt
Police advise vehicle owners to be cautious about selling privately after a recent incident where the seller did everything right when faced with a scammer.
-
Death investigation launched after body washes onto Lake Couchiching shore
Provincial police are investigating after a man's body washed up on the shores of Lake Couchiching in Severn Township.
-
Here's when to keep your car off the road for the spring street cleanup
Residents across Barrie are asked to keep their vehicles off the roads starting Monday for spring clean-up crews.
Winnipeg
-
'A living nightmare': Winnipeg woman sentenced following campaign of harassment against man after online date
A Winnipeg woman was sentenced to house arrest after a single date with a man she met online culminated in her harassing him for years, and spurred false allegations which resulted in the innocent man being arrested three times.
-
'Totally wrong': Winnipeg man says landlord denied life-changing medical equipment
A Winnipeg man is raising a red flag after his landlord said no to health-care equipment that could change his life – a problem he believes is a human rights issue.
-
New report highlights success of Mobile Overdose Prevention Site during first year of operation
The Mobile Overdose Prevention Site operated by Sunshine House has been in operation since late 2022, and now a report is being released sharing the results of its first year.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with manslaughter in death of toddler
Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.
-
Police investigate southeast Calgary fight that sent 2 to hospital
Two people are in hospital and police are investigating a fight between a man and a woman in Forest Lawn early Thursday morning.
-
LIVE at 11:30
LIVE at 11:30 Electricity rate spikes target of Alberta's efforts for affordable power
The Alberta government will detail on Thursday measures it’s taking to ensure electricity is more affordable.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE Weekly provincial wildfire updates start Thursday
The first weekly wildfire status update from government officials will be provided Thursday.
-
LIVE at 11:30
LIVE at 11:30 Electricity rate spikes target of Alberta's efforts for affordable power
The Alberta government will detail on Thursday measures it’s taking to ensure electricity is more affordable.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell lasts until the weekend
Cool air has settled in over the province and it'll be here for a few more days.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Sask. Teachers' Federation president to speak on province's 'final offer'
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte is set to speak on a recent offer from the province – presenting a potential end to Saskatchewan's nearly year-long education labour dispute with educators.
-
Sask. First Nations' delegates meet with province to discuss commitments to inherent treaty rights
Attendees are concerned the provincial government is not properly consulting First Nations on a number of issues such as hunting and trapping laws, crown land sales, as well as forestry and environmental affairs.
-
No injuries reported in North Central Regina house fire
No one was hurt in a house fire in Regina's North Central area Wednesday night, Regina Fire said.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Sask. Teachers' Federation president to speak on province's 'final offer'
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte is set to speak on a recent offer from the province – presenting a potential end to Saskatchewan's nearly year-long education labour dispute with educators.
-
Blades sweep Rebels to make consecutive eastern final appearances
The Saskatoon Blades are off to the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Eastern Conference final for the second year in a row after completing a four game sweep of the Red Deer Rebels Wednesday night in central Alberta.
-
Sask. woman accused of driving while high in fatal crash takes the stand
The woman accused of hitting and killing a child while driving under the influence of THC was called to the stand on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Memorial design unveiled in Kamloops, B.C., for fallen Snowbird Capt. Jennifer Casey
The design for a new memorial in Kamloops, B.C., has been released, nearly four years after a deadly Canadian Forces Snowbird plane crash.
-
About 100 correctional officers will demonstrate at B.C. headquarters, union says
Around 100 members of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers plan to hold a protest in Abbotsford, B.C., today.
-
B.C. premier to make announcement on short-term rental rules
The B.C. government will be making an announcement Thursday about incoming short-term rental rules.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. asks anglers to help eradicate this sport fish common in the rest of Canada
The British Columbia government is encouraging anglers to pack their tackle boxes and head out to a remote lake on Vancouver Island as the province attempts to eradicate an invasive population of sport fish.
-
B.C. premier to make announcement on short-term rental rules
The B.C. government will be making an announcement Thursday about incoming short-term rental rules.
-
Parents fighting to save unique Mill Bay school from returning to catchment pool
Evan Jamieson’s nine-year-old son Oliver has thrived at Mill Bay Nature School in Mill Bay, B.C., despite all of his challenges.
Kelowna
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.