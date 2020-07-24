OTTAWA -- CTV News can confirm Former Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback and Grey Cup champion Henry Burris is set to join the Chicago Bears coaching staff during training camp, thanks to an NFL program that promotes diversity in the league.

Burris played quarterback for the Bears in 2002, but is best known for his time in the CFL, winning two Grey Cups with the Calgary Stampeders and one with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

As first reported by Adam Jahns of The Athletic, the two-time Grey Cup MVP is joining the Bears coaching team through the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The Fellowship's self-stated goal is to "use NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience [and] ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position."

The program has been in the NFL for more than 30 years. All 32 clubs participate each year, the NFL says.

Burris was most recently inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame on his first year of eligibility. He is the first member of the REDBLACKS to enter the hall of fame.