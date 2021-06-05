OTTAWA -- Environment Canada has issued the first heating warning of the year for Ottawa, warning hot and humid weather will grip the capital for the next three days.

The weather agency says the "heat event" will run from Sunday to Tuesday, with daytime highs of 33 C all three days. The humidex will make it feel like 39 degrees on Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the range of 20 C to 22 C until Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 33 C on Sunday, which would set a record for warmest June 6 in Ottawa history. The record is 32.8 C, set back on June 6, 1955.

The record for warmest June 7 is 35.1 C, set back in 1999. The record for warmest June 8 is 33.2 C, set back in 2011.

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. Low 18 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High 33 C, with the humidex it will feel like 39.

Monday: Sunny. High 33 C

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 33 C.

Wednesday. Clearing. High 29 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.