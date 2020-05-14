OTTAWA -- The union representing health-care workers at the Queensway Carleton Hospital says Ontario's pandemic pay boost for front-line workers doesn’t go far enough.

The Ford government introduced a $4 per hour raise for front-line workers in late April, but the list of eligible workers was widely panned by unions who said it didn't include enough people. Days later, the province expanded the eligibility for the pay increase to include groups like paramedics and respiratory therapists.

In a press release Wednesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said there are still "tens of thousands of health-care staff" who have been excluded from the program.

"Since the COVID pandemic began in Ontario, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) health care sector members have been vocal that neither they, their patients nor the residents they care for are adequately protected from infection," the union said.

CUPE says some unionized workers at the Queensway Carleton Hospital plan to walk out at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and march from the hospital's parking garage to the intersection of John Sutherland Drive and Richmond Road to protest.

The union did not indicate how long the protest would last.

CUPE also says some workers at the Ottawa Hospital's campuses and at four retirement homes in the city will be participating in what it called "indoor actions" Thursday.

CTV News has reached out to CUPE for clarification on what these actions are and which retirement homes will be affected.