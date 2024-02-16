Head-on collision leaves 77-year-old dead in North Glengarry Township, OPP investigating

A 77-year-old man has died following a head-on collision on County Road 34 in North Glengarry Township.

Ontario Provincial Police says officers responded to the crash shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The man was pronounces deceased at the scene, OPP adds.

Police say they are still investigating what happened.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam video, is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.