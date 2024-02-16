OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Head-on collision leaves 77-year-old dead in North Glengarry Township, OPP investigating

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    A 77-year-old man has died following a head-on collision on County Road 34 in North Glengarry Township.

    Ontario Provincial Police says officers responded to the crash shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

    The man was pronounces deceased at the scene, OPP adds.

    Police say they are still investigating what happened.

    Anyone with information or relevant dashcam video, is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News