

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The CEO of Ontario Power Generation was the highest paid public sector employee in the province last year, topping a growing list of those earning $100,000 or more.

The so-called "Sunshine List" released today shows that Jeff Lyash made more than $1.7 million in 2018.

Lyash -- who is leaving his job at OPG later this week -- saw his salary jump by nearly $200,000 from 2017, when he also topped the list with earnings of more than $1.5 million.

The top ten spots on the list were rounded out by three other Ontario Power Generation executives, a pair of Crown agency heads, three hospital CEOs, and the president of a corporation that manages investments for a university.

The list grew by over 19,000 employees in 2018, with the government attributing most of that increase to more employees from broader public sector agencies landing on the list.

Over 151,000 people are on the latest list, up from over 131,000 workers on the list the previous year.