Harvey the cat recovering at Ottawa Humane Society following emergency surgery

Harvey the cat still has more lives left after a serious injury brought him to the Ottawa Humane Society.

The injured cat faces several weeks of recovery in critical care after first being placed in urgent care last week and given emergency surgery to treat a wound to his face.

“Quite serious, it was a big wound,” says associate veterinarian Dr. Mary Thompson.

“He’s been eating really well over the weekend. He’s very bright, he’s very friendly, and he really seems as if he’s pulling through, so we do expect he should do very well. We’re watching that the tissue that was kind of pulled away to make sure it heals. So far, it’s looking like it will attach and be nice and viable. We’re still early days yet that we may have to go back in and repair a little more, but it looks like it’s healing really well.”

While it’s not clear how the injures occurred, Thompson says it appears as if it was accidental and Harvey may have cut himself on an object.

The maimed tabby was found wandering a neighbourhood in Ottawa South and a bylaw officer brought the cat to the OHS.

The total cost for Harvey’s care will be more than $3,000. They are doing a fundraiser to help Harvey and other injured, homeless animals like him heal. You can donate by visiting ottawahumane.ca/Harvey or by texting “BUDDY” to 45678.