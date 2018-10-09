

Happening today: Ottawa Police continue search for vehicle as 11-year-old Nakayla Baskin remains missing for 2 weeks now. Algonquin College bans smoking on campus as we edge to Oct. 17 and the legalization of cannabis. Ottawa's Planning Committee meets at Ottawa City Hall and the Ottawa Public Library Board meets today. There are lane closures on the Alexandra Bridge this week. Ottawa's Nordstrom Rack opens doors to media today and the Boston Bruins beat the Sens 6-3.