OTTAWA -- Gurpreet Ronald, convicted of first-degree murder alongside her former lover in the death of his wife, is seeking bail while awaiting a new trial.

Jagtar Gill, a mother of three, was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death in her Barrhaven home on her wedding anniversary in January 2014. It was her 15-year-old daughter who made the disturbing discovery.

Within weeks her husband, Bhupinderpal Gill and his former lover Gurpreet Ronald, were charged with first-degree murder.

Over the course of the trial, court heard Jagtar Gill had been struck 30 times with a weightlifting bar and cut 20 times, including a gash to her throat.

The jury was shown video evidence of Gill hiding the weightlifting bar and heard testimony that Ronald’s DNA was all over the crime scene.

Both Gill and Ronald maintained their innocence but were ultimately convicted in July 2016.

In December 2019, the pair won a new trial after the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled the trial judge made a legal error in not instructing the jury that it could also consider a conviction of second-degree murder.

A decision on whether Ronald will be granted bail is not expected on Wednesday.