KINGSTON, ONT. -- Guests who attended a wedding reception in Kingston, Ont. last weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Health officials are recommending people who attended the wedding reception at the Italo-Canadian Club on Italia Lane between 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. to be tested immediately after a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed at the reception.

Medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza confirmed on Sunday afternoon that someone at the wedding reception tested positive for COVID-19, but provided no other details about the case.

All guests are asked to self-isolate until they receive a negative COVID-19 test. Unvaccinated guests are being told to self-isolate until Wednesday.

As part of the COVID-19 case management and contact tracing process, KFL&A Public Health follows up with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. If the contact tracing team are unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive, health officials may issue a media release to reach those contacts.