Glengarry News closing after 131 years serving Glengarry County

The Glengarry News will publish the final edition of its 131-year history on Wednesday.

The newspaper based in Alexandria is closing its doors after serving Glengarry County since 1892.

"It is with profound sadness to notify you that on September 14th, 2023, The Glengarry News will close permanently," the Glengarry News said on its website.

"The staff, specifically, would like to take this opportunity to thank you, the community, for the numerous years of support and trust in our publication. You, the community, kept this publication alive and thriving, and with all our hearts, we thank you."

North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald says the councils of the Township of South Glengarry and North Glengarry will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss options to save the newspaper.

"This institution has been a mainstay for local news and tracking our history since 1892. My phone has been ringing with residents asking what can we do," Macdonald said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Glengarrians never give up!!"

Macdonald says the closure of the Glengarry News will "leave a void in community reporting."

Col. A.G.F. Macdonald founded the Glengarry News, according to the Glengarry News website.