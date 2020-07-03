OTTAWA -- The Glebe Business Improvement Area (BIA) and Capital Ward Councillor Shawn Menard have come to an understanding.

A joint statement from Menard and the BIA says the BIA is withdrawing its request to have Menard removed from its board of directors.

"Capital Ward Councillor Shawn Menard and the Glebe Business Improvement Area (BIA) have agreed to enter a new process of understanding and collaboration," the joint statement says. "All parties will work together to continue supporting businesses and the local community."

Last week, the BIA asked city council to remove Menard from its board saying, "The current arrangement is not working."

On Twitter, Menard said, "I guess the BIA didn't like that I consulted with businesses and residents on turning 19 of 300 parking spots on one side of Bank into space for pedestrians to social distance while accessing essential services during the height of the pandemic?"

This comes after the Glebe BIA called for a balanced approach to closing lanes on Bank Street for pedestrians after Menard raised the idea in April of closing sections of the road to encourage physical distancing.

BIA Executive Director Andrew Peck said at the time that 94 per cent of more than 100 businesses in the Glebe and Old Ottawa South believed "new restrictions to parking and vehicular traffic along Bank would have a negative impact on their environment."

In Friday's joint statement, Menard and the BIA said, "There is mutual agreement that the current situation is not ideal, and we must focus on effectively addressing the more pressing demands, including those related to COVID-19 and the work required to help the local economy during a period of recovery."

The two agreed to "seek mediated solutions, striking a balance between the needs of local businesses and the broader community."