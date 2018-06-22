

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Hydropothecary, the Gatineau-based licensed medical marijuana producer, has graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company was trading on the TSX Venture Exchange since March of 2017, but made the leap to the senior equity market Friday morning.

The company’s co-founder and CEO, Sebastien St-Louis, was in Toronto Friday to ring the bell and open the TSX at the start of the trading day.

Hydropothecary will trade on the TSX under the symbol HEXO.

This comes one day after the federal government’s recently-passed Cannabis Act received royal assent.

Recreational cannabis becomes legal October 17, 2018.